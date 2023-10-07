Jaswant Singh Chail, a man who wore a Darth Vader-style mask when he showed up at Windsor Castle almost two years ago, bearing a crossbow and announcing his plans to kill Queen Elizabeth II before surrendering, is off to prison for nine years for the encounter, which he said was encouraged by his chatbot girlfriend Sarai.

William Carter, an Indianapolis police lieutenant, says the monkey-hunt is over, and Momo is temporarily at the city’s zoo after the primate escaped from his owner a second time and was tracked to the bathroom of a house under construction.

Barbara Fricke says the idea of “camping out in the sky” does require some getting used to as she joins other balloonists readying for lift-off in Albuquerque, N.M., for a three-day race to see who can fly the farthest — with the 2005 record at just over 2,100 miles.

Tim FitzHigham, creative director of England’s St. George’s Guildhall theater, said it’s “pretty mind-blowing” that recently uncovered floor boards date back to the early 15th century, meaning they could have been trod by William Shakespeare, though experts think that’s far from certain.

William McKinley of Mississippi’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks said hunters are being encouraged to take an extra deer over the limit as the state deals with a record population of 1.5 million of the animals.

Russell Thomas, sheriff of Alabama’s Pike County, announced lawmen are looking for a 14-year-old boy who has been charged with killing his older brother and who purportedly asked a friend to help him kill and bury the rest of his family.

LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke , Customs and Border Protection field director, said Minneapolis airport agents responded to a real biohazard when they destroyed the giraffe feces an Iowa woman brought back from Kenya with the intent of crafting it into a necklace.

Antonio Casillas Montero , who owned Stone City Kennels in Puerto Rico, was sentenced to seven years in prison for participating in more than 150 dogfights in countries including the United States, Mexico, Ecuador and Peru, selling them worldwide and exhibiting “extraordinary cruelty,” federal prosecutors announced.

Norihisa Satake , governor of Akita prefecture, Japan, said bear attacks are “growing around the country.”