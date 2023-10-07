‘Jekyll and Hyde’ Senators fight past Hornets





Joe T. Robinson did enough things right to record a 48-38 victory over Maumelle on Friday night at Charlie George Stadium in Little Rock.

Former Robinson defensive coordinator Brian Maupin was facing his alma mater for the first time after leaving to take the head coaching position at Maumelle two years ago.

Coming off an upset victory over Mills, the Hornets held a 32-28 lead midway through the third quarter, but the Senators answered.

"We were kind of Jekyll and Hyde,'' Robinson Coach Todd Eskola said. "We did some uncharacteristic things that cost us early in the game and should have been up a little bit more. I thought their team played hard and physical, and I was proud of the resilience in our kids.

"I think this was a little more personal for them than it was for us. It is just time to move on to next week now."

Maumelle was hurt by five missed conversion attempts and it was twice stopped on downs on its end of the field, which led to short scoring drives and 14 points for the Senators.

"I thought our guys played so hard. I thought we flew around,'' Maupin said. "I am pretty frustrated with myself. Those 2-point plays were on me.

"We had a plan and didn't execute the plan and put us in a hole and we were chasing points the whole game. Those possessions should have been to take the lead or tie the game and that is just on me as a head coach. I have got to hold myself accountable. I have got to do better."

After Jaiden Worsham's 80-yard run gave Maumelle a 32-28 lead with 6:44 left in the third quarter, Robinson answered with a 1-yard scoring run Quentin Murphy, who rushed for 187 yards on 12 carries, with 2:17 left in the quarter. It was 41-38 after the Senators missed their second extra-point kick.

Worshman scored again on a 1-yard run with 8:53 left to trim the margin to 41-38.

However, Nick Abrams caught a swing pass from Murphy and raced 56 yards to built Robinson's lead to two scores.

In the first half, the Senators led 6-0 on Murphy's 64-yard touchdown run on a quarterback draw. The Hornets, who spent most of the first quarter in Senator territory and missed on their first two scoring attempts, took the lead when Elijah Newell scored from the 1. Cooper Forrest kicked the extra point to make it 7-6.

Murphy scored from the 2 and ran in the 2-point conversion as the Senators grabbed a 14-7 lead.

Robinson's Jaylen Knowlton then scored from the 18. John Tait's extra point made it 21-7.

Andrew Bjork hit Alan Timmons on a 12-yard pass and Elijah Newell on a 41-yard score as the Hornets trimmed it to 21-20 at the half.

Maumelle took the lead at 26-21 when Bjork hit Braden Johnson on a 31-yard touchdown pass.

Abrams' first touchdown, a 19-yard run, regained the lead for Robinson. Worsham's long run on the next play gave Maumelle its last lead.









