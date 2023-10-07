Should get full credit

I understand that Arkansas high school students taking an Advanced Placement African American Studies course will not receive regular credit toward graduation requirements for the course. The state Department of Education is evaluating the course materials, will only allow "local credit" (what is that, exactly?), and indicated: "Indoctrination has no place in schools, and instead of telling students what to think, our priority should always be on teaching them how to think." I suspect many folks would agree. I hope any issues would be identified and addressed in a transparent manner.

However, regarding the African American Studies course, have any specific examples of indoctrination been identified? Schools had to submit lesson plans in September. Have they received feedback? Do high schools have clear guidance on what violates the state's ban on indoctrination? Some have speculated there was a political motivation behind the evaluation of the African American Studies course materials and its status as a local-credit course. If that is true, it undermines students' education, and it is dishonest.

Recently, some of the Little Rock Nine have also expressed their concerns. Unless there's a good reason otherwise, students should receive full/regular credit for successfully completing the course. Ideally, the course would expand students' knowledge and understanding. And when we understand each other better, it's more likely we can live together peacefully. Please consider contacting the Arkansas Department of Education to request that students have a chance to receive regular, full credit for this course, not just local credit.

HEATHER DENAY HAWK

White Hall

Enjoy online edition

I must admit, coming from the old school of having to read the paper while holding it in my grubby little hands, that I've been pleasantly surprised with the online edition. The graphics are so much better and the ease of reading is great, once my Android self figured out how to navigate the iPad.

Thanks for the fall special subscription price; otherwise I might have never entered the 21st century.

MIKE COPELAND

Little Rock

It would only be fair

Since a parent can now choose to opt out of public school on my money, I should be able to opt to have all my tax money for my public school go to my public school.

KEVIN FLEMING

Kingston

An Arkansas treasure

I read with much interest Rex Nelson's column in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Sunday where he expressed wonder that the Arkansas legislators have recently realized for the first time that the empress has no clothes. The fact that it has taken them so long to realize this is truly amazing.

I have been a lifelong conservative Democrat, but if I were to become a Republican, I would want to be one just like Mr. Nelson. I have long been an admirer of his body of work, but his comments Sunday solidified in my mind why Rex is an Arkansas treasure.

Speaking now of our governor, I hope that Sister Sarah will soon realize that she was elected to represent all of the citizens of the great state of Arkansas, not just the Cowards and Know Nothings. If not, she will soon come to know that we all realize that the empress has no clothes.

As a former legislator from south Arkansas, I have a great love for the great state of Arkansas and want to see it and its people prosper. We cannot continue to have our leaders sucking off the teats of government for personal gain while hiding their perverse interests from the people they were elected to serve.

Thank you, Rex; your column was right on!

JIMMY JEFFRESS

Crossett

Comments right on

Thank you, Rex Nelson, for your column in the Sunday Democrat-Gazette. Your comments were right on the money. If anyone has not read this column, go back and read it now. It should be read by every Arkansan of average or above intelligence. Thank you also for putting our state above politics, something the Empress does not do.

No one should be surprised that the Empress is apparently just waiting for John Boozman to retire so she can run for his U.S. Senate seat. Then, look out for the governors in waiting, Tim and Leslie, who are no better, to continue the chaos. Where are the competent leaders? Where are the statesmen?

Wake up, Arkansas.

BOB HARRISON

Little Rock