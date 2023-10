MAYFLOWER 20, LAMAR 13

MAYFLOWER -- A pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns helped Mayflower (4-2, 2-2 4A-4) to a comeback win over Lamar (4-2, 2-2).

The Eagles' defense recovered a fumble late in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Zaedyn Rodgers had 57 rushing yards and a touchdown for Lamar.