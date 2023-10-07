Mills defeats Pine Bluff in double OT

Ricardo Gaytan kicked a 21-yard field goal in the second overtime to give Mills University Studies a 24-21 victory over Pine Bluff High School at Jordan Stadium on Friday night.

It was actually the sophomore's second clutch kick -- that counted. He split the uprights from 25 yards out, but officials called Pine Bluff (5-2, 4-1 in 5A-Central) for offsides just before the snap, forcing an automatic replay of fourth down.

Gaytan also made an extra point from 35 yards out after Mills (6-1, 4-1) was called for unsportsmanlike conduct following a 25-yard touchdown pass from Achillies Ringo to Kamarrion Ferguson. The extra point tied the game at 14-all with 2:08 remaining in regulation.

It was the second year in a row Mills needed extra periods to beat Pine Bluff. The Comets won 19-18 in overtime last season in Little Rock.

Coming off a stunning loss to Maumelle eight days earlier, the Comets survived a defensive battle after slightly being out-gained 220-211 in total yards. The game was tied at 7-all at halftime.

Postgame drama followed Gaytan's winning kick when a fight broke out between Mills and Pine Bluff players on the Zebras' sideline toward the end of the handshake line. That led to other skirmishes.

A Pine Bluff player was stretchered off once both teams cleared the field, but it was not immediately known how he was injured.

The events tarnished a marquee matchup including three Southeastern Conference commits -- wideouts Courtney Crutchfield (University of Arkansas) and Austyn Dendy (University of Missouri) for Pine Bluff and fullback/defensive tackle Charleston Collins (Arkansas) for Mills.

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN ...

Following three-and-outs on opening possessions, the Zebras' quick-strike offense finally got going.

Crutchfield pulled down a 27-yard touchdown pass from Landon Holcomb on the Zebras' second possession. Crutchfield finished with three catches for 48 yards and saw extensive time in the secondary.

Mills tied the game with 4:49 left before halftime on a 1-yard carry by Caleb Sain. That capped a 12-play, 79-yard drive for the Comets, an example of their ability to control the clock and try to wear down the Pine Bluff defense.

Chauncey Haynes collected one of his two interceptions off Holcomb with 7:59 left in regulation, but Pine Bluff stripped the ball away from running back Rodney Jackson on the next play.

Pine Bluff melted away 4:30 in the next seven plays, scoring on a 5-yard Dendy carry. Dendy had 46 yards on 11 carries and caught two passes for 20 yards.

In the first possession of overtime, Zion Smith scored on a 2-yard run, and Dendy scored from 3 yards out. Both Gaytan and Pine Bluff's Maclin Heisler converted extra points.

A holding call on Pine Bluff's possession of double overtime pushed the ball back to the Mills 16, and the Comets deflected a pass intended for Crutchfield in 1-on-1 coverage.

Mills had a 1-yard gain, 5-yard loss and 6-yard gain before Gaytan took the field to win it.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO ...

Gaytan for going 3 for 3 on extra points and the winning field goal.

Holcomb completed eight of 18 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown with three interceptions. Marquez Brentley carried the ball 18 times for 64 yards for Pine Bluff.

Ringo completed 11 of 17 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown.

NEXT UP ...

Pine Bluff will visit next-door rival White Hall next Friday, as Mills takes the week off.

Pine Bluff wide receiver Austyn Dendy (1) escapes a tackle by Mills defensive tackle Haiden Moreland (50) in the second quarter Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at Jordan Stadium. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

