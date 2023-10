MINERAL SPRINGS 42, DIERKS 6

MINERAL SPRINGS -- Evan Erwin had 200 yards passing and five touchdowns as Mineral Springs (7-0, 3-0 2A-3) rolled to a win against Dierks (2-5, 0-3).

KT Thomas also had a big night for the Hornets, scoring three receiving touchdowns and adding another on a kick return.