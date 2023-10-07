



After eight years as a correspondent under former hosts Jon Stewart and Trevor Noah, comedian Roy Wood Jr. told NPR Thursday of his plans to leave "The Daily Show." "I think after eight years, I've earned the right to just, you know, take a quick break," he said. Wood joined the Emmy-winning "Daily Show" in September 2015 as Noah prepared to take the helm. Before the series, Wood starred on TBS' "Sullivan and Son" and appeared on a number of other late-night shows including "Late Night With Seth Meyers" and "The Late Show With David Letterman." During his tenure, Wood covered a diverse set of news topics including envelopegate at the 2017 Oscars, R. Kelly's sex-trafficking case, and the covid-19 pandemic. In a statement shared Thursday with the Los Angeles Times, a spokesperson for "The Daily Show" praised Wood as a "comedic genius and beloved teammate." "His insights and hilarity helped us make sense of the 2016 election, the pandemic, and countless hours of Fox News," the statement continued. "We thank him for his time with us and can't wait to see what he does next."

A Los Angeles singer is taking legal action against pop artist Jason Derulo, accusing him of sexual harassment. The artist is at the center of a lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court that alleges he "made unwanted sexual advances" toward plaintiff Emaza Gibson. The singer claims Derulo signed her to his label and took her under his wing in 2021 to make multiple albums and a mixtape. The lawsuit also lists Derulo's former manager Frank Harris, Atlantic Records, Future History Inc. and RCA Records as defendants. Representatives for Derulo did not immediately respond to the L.A. Times' request for comment Thursday. According to Gibson's lawsuit, Derulo allegedly told Gibson that she "would be required to partake in 'goatskin and fish scales'" to find success in the music industry, the lawsuit says. The lawsuit says that is "a Haitian reference referring to conducting sex rituals." The lawsuit also alleges that Derulo "constantly pressured [Gibson] to drink with him," despite her rejections. She intended to "keep their relationship purely professional." Gibson is seeking an unspecified amount in damages to cover unpaid wages, loss of earnings, emotional distress, medical expenses and legal fees. The singer also demanded a trial by jury.





Singer Jason Derulo attends the 2016 Nickelodeon HALO Awards at Pier 36 on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)





