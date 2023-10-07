New access ramp for I-30 set to be opened in NLR

Eastbound traffic on Interstate 30 in North Little Rock will start using a new access ramp for Interstate 40 in the middle of this month, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

Once the ramp is open, I-30 eastbound traffic will enter I-40 eastbound using the left lanes, after previously using the right lanes.

This shift will eliminate weaving issues for through traffic on I-40, improve driver safety and improve accessibility to US Highway 67/167.

During the traffic switch to the new ramp, the existing I-30 eastbound to I-40 eastbound ramp will be closed overnight.

The exact date of the ramp closure and the resulting detour have not been confirmed yet.