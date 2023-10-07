FOOTBALL

Bears trade WR Claypool

Chicago traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins on Friday, ending the fourth-year player's brief and disappointing tenure with the Bears. The Dolphins will also receive a 2025 seventh-round pick in the trade in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick, the teams announced. The move comes after Claypool expressed frustration about his role in Chicago's offense. Claypool was told to stay away from the team for a Week 4 matchup with the Denver Broncos as well as Thursday's game against the Washington Commanders. He was a healthy scratch from both games. Chicago acquired Claypool, who Pittsburgh drafted in the second round in 2020, from the Steelers last November for a second-round pick in the 2023 draft. The 25-year-old played 10 games for the Bears with 18 receptions on 43 targets, 191 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Niners add pass rusher

The Broncos on Friday traded benched pass rusher Randy Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers in a deal that also includes the exchange of 2024 draft picks, with Denver sending over a seventh-round selection for a sixth-round choice. Broncos Coach Sean Payton confirmed the trade following Friday's practice. Earlier in the week, he said the team felt it was best to give more playing time to younger players. As part of the deal, the Broncos (1-3) are picking up the bulk of the $10.9 million remaining on Gregory's salary this season. The Broncos decided this week to move on from Gregory 18 months after signing him to a five-year, $70 million contract. He ended up playing in 10 of a possible 21 games for Denver, collecting three sacks and undergoing two surgeries.

Jets' CB out vs. Broncos

New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed will be sidelined against the Denver Broncos on Sunday as he continues to recover from a concussion. Coach Robert Saleh announced Friday that Reed still had not cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, leaving the Jets without one of their key defensive leaders when they face Russell Wilson and the Broncos. Saleh wouldn't reveal who would start in Reed's place opposite Sauce Gardner, but nickelback Michael Carter II and former starter Bryce Hall could be options. Backup cornerback Brandin Echols will also miss the game with a hamstring injury.

Miami tackle heads to IR

The Miami Dolphins have placed veteran left tackle Terron Armstead on injured reserve because of a knee injury he suffered in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills, Coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Friday. McDaniel said he expects Armstead to return at some point this season, but he'll be sidelined for at least the next four games. His earliest return could be for a Week 9 matchup with Kansas City in Germany. Armstead appeared to have his leg rolled up in the second quarter of a 48-20 loss at Buffalo. He remained on the ground for a few minutes before slowly walking off the field at Highmark Stadium. Armstead missed Miami's first two games of the season with lingering back, ankle and knee issues. Various injuries also sidelined him for four games in 2022.

GOLF

Griffin fires season-best 63

Ben Griffin joined a crowded pack of contenders in the Sanderson Farms Championship and then moved past them Friday afternoon with a 30 on the back nine, sending him to a 9-under 63 and a two-shot lead going into the weekend. Griffin's score was one shot better than his previous best in his rookie season, highlighted by a 65-foot eagle from the fringe on the par-5 14th hole at the Country Club of Jackson, Miss. Griffin was at 14-under 130, two shots ahead of Harrison Endycott (65), Luke List (66), Carl Yuan (66) and Henrik Norlander (67). Former University of Arkansas golfer Andrew Landry shot a 67 on Friday and is at 7-under 137. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) is also at 7-under 137 after a 69 on Friday. Zack Fischer (Benton) missed the cut at even-par 144.

Kim maintains lead

Hyo Joo Kim shot a 3-under 68 on Friday in The Ascendant LPGA in The Colony, Texas, to take a two-stroke lead over Sofia Garcia into the weekend, with resurgent Lexi Thompson tied for third. Kim had four birdies and a bogey in her morning round at Old American to reach 10-under 132. The 28-year-old South Korean player, ranked No. 7 in the world, also had a two-stroke lead Thursday after an opening 64. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) is at 1-over 143. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) posted a 69 on Friday but is at 3-over 145 overall. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) turned in her second consecutive 74 to finish at 6-over 148.

Fitzpatrick remains hot

Matt Fitzpatrick is showing no sign of any emotional hangover following Europe's victory in the Ryder Cup. The Englishman shot 8-under 64 at Kingsbarns on Friday to take a one-stroke lead at the Dunhill Links Championship, the European tour event that also takes place at St. Andrews and Carnoustie. After a round at each of the three Scottish courses, the final round is back on the Old Course on Sunday. Fitzpatrick, who had Friday's low round, was on 13 under par and a shot clear of Scotland's Grant Forrest (67) and Spain's Nacho Elvira (66) after a day when strong winds affected the scoring. Forrest and Elvira both played at St. Andrews.

BASEBALL

Alcantara out for 2024

Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara will miss the 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on Friday to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Alcantara started experiencing discomfort in his arm during a Sept. 3 outing against Washington in which he pitched eight innings. His injury was initially reported as a forearm strain, but was later diagnosed as a UCL sprain -- an injury that typically requires Tommy John ligament-replacement surgery. His timeline for return was unknown as he'd hoped to rejoin Miami for a late-season playoff push. Alcantara experienced forearm tightness following rehab outing with Triple-A Jacksonville on Sept. 21, and the setback ended his season.

TENNIS

Rybakina moves on

Elena Rybakina advanced to her eighth semifinal of the year by beating top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 7-5, 6-2 Friday at the China Open. In their third meeting of the year, after splitting the two finals they have contested this season, the fifth-seeded Rybakina was dominant on serve, hitting 12 aces and never faced a break point. In the semifinals, Rybakina will face unseeded Liudmila Samsonova, who earlier defeated 13th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2. Sabalenka had only four aces and eight double-faults, including two in the 11th game of the first set, and was broken another three times in the second. Second-seeded Iga Swiatek also advanced by defeating Caroline Garcia 6-7 (8), 7-6 (5), 6-1.