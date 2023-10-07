Ole Miss rallies late, hands Arkansas 4th loss in a row

Arkansas held the SEC’s top offense in check for a while Saturday, but Ole Miss answered in crunch time.

Running back Ulysses Bentley ran for a 7-yard touchdown with 7:49 remaining to give the 16th-ranked Rebels a 24-20 lead, and Ole Miss held on to win 27-20 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The Rebels (5-1, 2-1 SEC) won on their home field for the second consecutive Saturday night, but in a much different manner than a 55-49 victory over LSU the week before. Ole Miss had 711 yards against LSU — a program record for an SEC game — but was held to 349 by the Razorbacks.

Arkansas (2-4, 0-3) lost its fourth consecutive game, and third game by one possession. The Razorbacks conclude a four-game road trip at No. 11 Alabama next Saturday at 11 a.m.

Bentley’s touchdown run capped a 12-play, 75-yard drive that began after Arkansas took a 20-17 lead with a 17-yard touchdown pass from KJ Jefferson to tight end Ty Washington with 13:11 to play.

Quinshon Judkins’ 34-yard gain to the Arkansas 27 was the biggest play in the game-winning drive, but not the only key play. Judkins’ 3-yard gain moments earlier converted a fourth-and-1 from the Ole Miss 34, and the Rebels converted third-and-8 when quarterback Jaxson Dart connected with Jordan Watkins for a 9-yard gain to the Arkansas 16.

Bentley’s touchdown run came on third-and-1. The Rebels failed to convert their first 10 third downs before the pass from Dart to Watkins.

Dart converted another third down on the following drive with a 17-yard pass to Watkins with a little more than four minutes to play.

The Rebels were facing third-and-15 when Arkansas defensive lineman Eric Gregory jumped offsides. Dart hit Watkins to midfield, and 15 yards were tacked to the end of the play when Arkansas’ Trajan Jeffcoat was flagged for roughing Dart.

The Razorbacks were flagged 10 times for 70 yards.

Bentley ran 32 yards to the Arkansas 3 on the next play, but the Razorbacks held the Rebels to a 22-yard field goal by Caden Davis with 2:43 to play.

Jefferson was intercepted by John Saunders with 1:42 remaining to clinch the Rebels’ win. Playing about 30 miles from his hometown of Sardis, Miss., Jefferson threw for two touchdowns and was intercepted twice on his side of the field.

Jefferson’s first interception set up Ole Miss’ first touchdown. On third-and-11 from his own 24, Jefferson was intercepted by Ashanti Cistrunk, who returned the ball to the Razorbacks’ 3.

Arkansas held Ole Miss out of the end zone on first, second and third down, but the Rebels scored on Judkins’ 1-yard touchdown run on fourth down. Judkins took a direct snap and scored standing up to give Ole Miss a 10-7 lead with 29 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

The Rebels added a 6-yard touchdown pass from Dart to Dayton Wade to go ahead 17-7 with 1:34 before halftime. Ole Miss nearly added to its halftime lead, but Davis missed a 49-yard field goal attempt wide right as time expired in the second quarter.

Arkansas’ Cam Little kicked a pair of third-quarter field goals to pull the Razorbacks within 17-13. Little’s 56-yard kick early in the quarter was a career long, and he added a 26-yard field goal later with 2:46 remaining in the quarter after Ole Miss failed on fourth down from its own territory.

Facing fourth-and-5, Dart was sacked for an 11-yard loss by blitzing Arkansas defensive back Malik Chavis at the Ole Miss 38. The Razorbacks reached the Ole Miss 4 after runs of 11 and 3 yards by Rahsod Dubinion, but a false start by offensive lineman Brady Latham pushed the drive back to the 9. Jefferson threw incomplete on second down and ran for a short gain on third down.

It continued a season-long trend in which Arkansas has struggled to finish drives with touchdowns. The Razorbacks have 14 touchdowns in 21 trips to the red zone.

Trailing 10-7, Arkansas opted to punt from the Ole Miss 38 instead of try for a game-tying field goal in the second quarter. An attempt from that spot would have been around 55 yards for Little, who twice made from 50 yards or longer the week before against Texas A&M.

The Razorbacks led 7-0 in the first quarter when Jefferson capped a 15-play, 80-yard opening drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Washington. Playing extended snaps due to an injury to tight end Luke Hasz, Washington had 5 catches for 56 yards on the first drive and finished with 7 catches for 90 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Jefferson completed 25 of 39 passes for 252 yards. He rushed for 44 yards on 12 carries when adjusted for sacks, but he lost 33 yards on those 5 sacks by the Rebels.

Arkansas was held to 36 rushing yards on 29 attempts.

Dart completed 16 of 25 passes for 153 yards and 1 touchdown, and did not commit a turnover. Bentley rushed for 94 yards on 13 carries to lead Ole Miss and Judkins added 65 yards on 18 attempts.

The home team has won the past five games in the series.