Opening Night a success for Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival

Filmmakers, the people featured their films, and fans of documentary film in general packed the Opening Night ceremonies for the 32nd Annual Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival.

Held for the first time at the Oaklawn Event Center, the night began with the traditional champagne toast before the screening of "Relentless Ride," a film highlighting several participants in the Arkansas High Country Race that started Saturday morning.

"I think the people behind it knowing that each person who would set out to do something like this has to have something inside of them that's different and unique that hopefully we could connect with an audience," said Brian Hill, one of the co-directors of the film.

"So I think the idea is more or less if you're willing to take on a course like this, you probably have something inside of you that you see that you're trying to pull out, and if we can capture that and then an audience would agree that that's special," he said.

"And so I think that's honestly the inspiration. It's in our backyard. We wanted to film something. All those things were there, but looking at it and going, 'We need to attack the people and get those stories' is probably the real inspiration."

Several other filmmakers were at the screening, including Li Lu, whose three-part series, "A Town Called Victoria," will be shown Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Arlington Hotel and Spa, the host for the remaining eight days of the festival.

"From just a couple hours of walking up and down -- it's such a charming town," she said of Hot Springs. "And it's got such history as well that were just the beginning steps of learning about, but it's been great so far."

Misty Langdon, the director of "Big Buffalo Golden Gals," one of several shorts that will be shown at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, said she has been pleasantly surprised by how helpful the people at the festival have been.

"It's been great," she said, noting that she is looking to make connections with other filmmakers at the festival. "Everything's been really accessible. Everybody's been really great about answering questions because I am a new filmmaker. It's really nice to be in that space where everybody was willing to help instead of making you feel like you're kind of silly for not knowing the answer, so it's really great."

The director of "In Exile," Nathan Fitch, said he draws inspiration from film festivals like this one. The short will also be shown at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

"Filmmaking is really hard, and so I think you need to get that inspiration of like seeing other people's work, seeing your work because it's so hard to make these things to see people appreciate it," he said. "It kind of gives you a little bit of juice in your rocket to make the next one because otherwise, it's like you're laboring in a dark edit suite, and it gets a little bit lonely."

Kayla Robinson, whose film "Quilted Education" features her mother, said she was inspired to create the film due to places like Florida taking Black history out of the classroom.

"It's a film that stars my mother, who when I was in the fourth grade, I had a teacher who wasn't teaching Black history," she said, noting her children had to face a similar situation after they moved back to Texas due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "And rather than her getting upset, she pooled her talents and she made a quilt. ... When I really stopped and thought about it, I was like, I didn't learn it in school anyway. My mom's taught it, and so I was like, 'That's the story. That's the story I want to tell. That's who I want to highlight because my Black history's here.'"

The film festival continues today with sessions starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Arlington Hotel and Spa.

Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival Director Ken Jacobson, left, speaks with Ernie Lechuga, one of the subjects of the film "Relentless Ride," while directors Brian Hill and Adam Harbottle look on prior to the screening of the film Friday night. - Photo by James Leigh of The Sentinel-Record



