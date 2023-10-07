Other Days

100 years ago

Oct. 7, 1923

PINE BLUFF -- "I wanted to see if the train would cut it in two" was the explanation given to officers here tonight by Benjamin Holloway, 15 year old boy, arrested at Faith this afternoon by wrapping a heavy log chained three times around a rail on the Cotton Belt track. The Oil Special No. C. northbound was due at Faith within 20 minutes, and probably would have wrecked had not a farmer removed the irons from the track.

50 years ago

Oct. 7, 1973

A major newly assigned to Little Rock Air Force Base has combined art and technology into what almost amounts to second non-paying vocation. The first for Maj. Norman D. Sauvage, a native of Northfield, Minn., is piloting a C-130. The other is painting and the creation and presentation of what must be highly sophisticated multi-media program depicting the history of flight.

25 years ago

Oct. 7, 1998

Federal legislation to make Little Rock Central High School a national historic site and part of the National Park Service has been approved in the U.S. Senate but is caught up in a flurry of pre-recess activity this week in the House of Representatives. Designation as a national historic site is the highest recognition available for historic properties. Even as a national historic site, Central would continue to be owned and operated by the Little Rock School District.

10 years ago

Oct. 7, 2013

Biketoberfest, a new fair for bicycle lovers, is open to all comers from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Little Rock River Market. Organizers promise bicycles, beer, music, art and games. And after 3, the Rockabilly Fun Ride will be a free social tour of downtown for bicyclists in costumes. But earlier in the day, one of the state's oldest bicycle events, the 42nd annual Joe Weber Arky 100, will roll out of Sheridan for a noncompetitive tour past Tull, Prattsville, Poyen, Lono, Tulip, Carthage, Leola ... and the Arky's a popular ride.