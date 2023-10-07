Sections
PB’s Marie Franklin celebrates turning 104

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 3:19 a.m.
Marie Franklin is surrounded by people who wished her well on her 104th birthday Oct. 5. (Special to The Commercial)

Marie Franklin of Pine Bluff celebrated her 104th birthday Thursday with well-wishers from the community.

Franklin was surrounded by loved ones, friends, local officials, and staff at Trinity Village Assisted Living facility, where she lives.

Valarie Porchia, the assisted living administrator, and Valerie Dunn, executive director of Trinity Retirement Community, delivered the opening remarks "for this joyous celebration," a spokesman said in a news release.

"The theme for her day is God is keeping me, which is her favorite song that was sang by Apostle Clarence Giles, who also provided a special prayer and words of encouragement," according to the release.

A birthday resolution was presented by Lt. Kaylon McDaniel and Deputy Deyonta Jones of the Jefferson County sheriff's office under the leadership of Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr., who also visited Franklin.

The Rev. Travis Harden, pastor of Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Pine Bluff, provided a prayer and blessing over the fellowship.

Trinity Village officials offered a special thanks for supporters and sponsors, including Michael Small, the owner of Small Florist; Efrem Neely, a local lawyer; managers of Red Lobster and Dollar Tree on East Harding Avenue; and Dee Clay, a community liaison.

Toshia Jones is the assisted living activity director at Trinity Village Inc.

  photo  Marie Franklin makes her way to the party set up in her honor for her 104th birthday Oct. 5. (Special to The Commercial)
  

