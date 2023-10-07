Position-by-position analysis

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

ARKANSAS No doubt Arkansas senior KJ Jefferson (85-125-4, 1,050 yards, 10 TDs, 68%) will be hyped, much as he was for this game near his hometown of Sardis, Miss., two years ago when he had 411 yards, 6 TDs. Jefferson’s 158.6 efficiency is 32nd in the FBS. He’s been under big pressure 3 games in a row and needs other vets to step up. Jacolby Criswell (2-2-0, 28 yards, 1 TD) only played in the opener.

OLE MISS Jaxson Dart (91-142-2, 1,485 yards, 11 TDs, 64.1%) leads the SEC with 16.3 yards per completion and his 350.8 total yards per game are second in the SEC, fourth in the FBS. The 6-2, 220-pounder is the team’s second-leading rusher (51-269, 4 TDs) and he averages 5.3 ypc. The backups are Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders (10-16-0, 142, 2) and LSU transfer Walker Howard (3-4-0, 56).

Advantage Ole Miss

Running backs

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks have a big collection but none of them is tearing it up. Raheim Sanders (26-76, 2 TDs, 2.9 ypc) is working back from a knee issue. AJ Green (32-195, 2, 6.1) has the best ypc on the team. Rashod Dubinion (47-177, 1, 3.8) missed on some protections last week. The group, including Dominique Johnson (15-41) and Isaiah Augustave (6-21), is at a pedestrian 3.4 ypc.

OLE MISS Quinshon Judkins (90-378, 5 TD, 4.2 ypc), a 5-11, 210-pound sophomore, is sixth in the SEC and 45th nationally with 75.6 rushing yards per game after leading the league last year at 120.4. His 90 carries are 12th. Ulysses Bentley (24-181, 2), a 5-11, 200-pound Western Kentucky transfer in 2022, is averaging an explosive 7.5 yards per carry. Matt Jones (6-49, 2, 8.2) contributes.

Advantage Ole Miss

Receivers/tight ends

ARKANSAS Andrew Armstrong (27-351, 4, 13.0), the 6-4 transfer from Texas A&M-Commerce, is pulling away for the team reception lead. The Hogs need more from Isaac TeSlaa (14-174, 1, 12.4), Jaedon Wilson (7-130, 1, 18.6) and Isaiah Sategna (4-21). With top TE Luke Hasz (16-253, 3) out for a while, Var’keyes Gumms (1-2), Nathan Bax, Ty Washington and Francis Sherman must deliver.

OLE MISS Jordan Watkins (29-450, 2, 15.5 ypc), the 5-11 Louisville transfer, is coming off a 103-yard game, while 6-2 Louisiana Tech transfer Tre Harris (15-341, 6, 21.3) had 153 yards vs. LSU, including the game-winner. Dayton Wade (23-367, 1, 16.0) is slippery at 5-9. TE Caden Prieskorn (4-62, 15.5) a Mackey Award semifinalist at Memphis last year, is a matchup problem.

Advantage Ole Miss

Line

ARKANSAS After early-season struggles, the Razorbacks will likely present a shuffled front today, with only LT Devon Manuel and RG Josh Braun at the same spots they held last week. The coaches want to have veterans Brady Latham and Beaux Limmer beside each less-experienced player, so Latham might move to RT and Limmer to LG, with former RT Patrick Kutas potentially moving to center.

OLE MISS RG Jeremy James (41 consecutive starts) and C Caleb Warren (36 starts), both on the Senior Bowl watch list, know some tricks. LT Victor Curne and LG Quincy McGee (both 6-4, 320) are transfers from Washington and UAB, respectively, with 38 combined starts. RT Micah Pettus (6-7, 360) was a preseason All-American by Phil Steele. The quintet has started all 5 games together in 2023.

Advantage Ole Miss

DEFENSE

Line

ARKANSAS The Hogs are deep but are coming off a zero-sack showing vs. Texas A&M. DTs Cam Ball (15 tackles, 0.5 sacks), Taurean Carter (13, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 hurry), Eric Gregory (9, 1.5 TFL, 4 hurries), Keivie Rose (8, 3 TFL, 2.5 sacks) and Anthony Booker (3, 0.5 sacks) and DEs Landon Jackson (14, 7 TFL, 2 sacks), Trajan Jeffcoat (6, 4, 1.5), John Morgan III (5, 2, 2), Zach Williams (2) and Nico Davillier (2) contribute.

OLE MISS The starters in the 3-4 front are all transfers. End JJ Pegues (15, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 hurry) is a former Auburn player and TE. Stephon Wynn (3, 1 hurry), a 6-4, 310-pounder, graduated from Alabama (2021) and transferred from Nebraska. Jared Ivey (16, 3, 1, 3), an ex-Georgia Tech player, has 25 starts in 38 career games. Isaac Ukwu (15, 3, 2, 2) and Akelo Stone (11, 1 sack) see time.

Advantage Arkansas

Linebackers

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks went 5-deep last week with Jaheim Thomas (48, 5 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 PBU, 1 hurry) and Chris Paul (34, 3.5, 1) making the start and Brad Spence (10, 1 INT, 1 FR), Jordan Crook (8, 1 FF) and Antonio Grier (5, 1 INT, 1 FR) subbing in. All the reserves were involved in takeaways vs. Texas A&M. Grier is rounding into form after camp quad injury. Fitting gaps better is a priority against the Rebels.

OLE MISS A deep corps features Ashanti Cistrunk (28, 2 sacks), the second-leading tackler, off the bench. Cedric Johnson (17, 1 sack, 6 hurries), the team’s active sack leader (14.5), is a 6-5, 265-pound edge. Khari Coleman (23, 3.5 TFL., 2.5 sacks) starts in the middle alongside Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste (19, 1 PBU). Suntarine Perkins (20, 3.5, 3) and Monty Montgomery (17, 2 TFL, 2 hurries) contribute.

Advantage None

Secondary

ARKANSAS Eye discipline, coverage and tackling is key against the fast-break Rebels. S Jayden Johnson (23, 1 INT, 1 FF), Al Walcott (21, 1 PBU), Hudson Clark (19, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 2 PBU, 1 FR) and CB/NB Lorando Johnson (9, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 2 PBU), Dwight McGlothern (9, 2 TFL, 2 INT, 2 PBU), Jaheim Singletary (13, 3 PBU), Jaylon Braxton (8, 3 PBU), TJ Metcalf (5, 1 FR) lead the way. McGlothern is questionable (concussion).

OLE MISS FS Trey Washington (32, 2 TFL, 1 FF, 1 FR) and NB John Saunders (26, 4 PBU) rank 1 and 3 in tackles. SS 3 Daijahn Anthony 20, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 4 PBU) and CBs Deantre Prince (16, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 2 PBU) and Zamari Walton (13, 1 INT, 2 PBU) are the other starters. Ladarius Tennison (11, 2 TFL), Isheem Young (11, 1 TFL) and Demarko Williams (11, 1 PBU) are key reserves.

Advantage Ole Miss

Special teams

ARKANSAS PK Cam Little (7 of 8 FGA, 19 of 19 PAT) has made 6 FGs in a row and is 2 of 3 from 49-plus yards. He’s at 24 of 28 (.857) on touchbacks. P Max Fletcher (46.9) is 10th in the FBS and he’s been flexing his big leg lately. Gunners and coverage teams have to respond. Isaiah Sategna (22.4 punt return average, 1 TD; 23.8 kickoff return average) put 2 on the ground last week.

OLE MISS Jordan Watkins averages 15.0 yards on five punt returns with a 70-yard TD. Ulysses Bentley averages 18.7 yards on seven KORs. PK Caden Davis (9 of 11 FGA, 21 of 21 PAT) has made a 56-yard FG and is 8 of 9 from inside 50. Caden Costa is 5 of 5 on PATs. Fraser Martin would be 43rd in FBS punting with a 42.8 yard average, but he has only 13 punts.

Advantage Arkansas

Intangibles

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks are desperately in need of a winning formula after three losses in a row and mounting frustration. Arkansas had a good game plan and solid execution at LSU but was ravaged by penalties. Last week the Hogs had no penalties but were out-schemed and physically beaten by Texas A&M. A motivated KJ Jefferson will need to lift all the performances around him.

OLE MISS It should be motivated by last year’s swamping by the Razorbacks, when the Rebels trailed 35-6 at the half. However, Ole Miss is also coming off the emotional high of a comeback win over reigning SEC West champ LSU and its fans will be expecting an easier time versus Arkansas. The Hogs have won 6 of their past 11 games here, even with some program lulls mixed in.

Advantage Ole Miss