PRESCOTT 54, FOUKE 14

FOUKE -- Pierce Yates threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns, leading Prescott (6-1, 3-0 3A-5) to a victory over Fouke (4-2, 1-2).

D'Wayne White had 6 catches for 95 yards and a touchdown. Jah'Noah Harris ran for 108 yards and three touchdowns.