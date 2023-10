QUITMAN 51, YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 30

QUITMAN -- Greyson Ealy caught 6 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown as Quitman (3-3, 1-1 3A-2) topped Yellville-Summit (3-3, 0-3).

The Bulldogs' Eli Hartman had 18 carries for 102 yards and 2 touchdowns. Bryson Thacker ran for 69 yards and three touchdowns.