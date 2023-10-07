Rebel rousing

OXFORD, Miss. — There will not be a trophy on the line tonight at Ole Miss’ Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

But maybe the Arkansas Razorbacks and their border rival, No. 16 Ole Miss, will cook up lasting memories instead with another instant classic when they clash at 6:30 p.m.

The odds would seem in favor of something memorable happening between the Hogs (2-3, 0-2 SEC) and the Rebels (4-1, 1-1) because this under-rated rivalry has been pumping out drama for decades.

“When you think of the series, it’s been a fun series,” Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said.

The teams have combined for 830-plus yards in nine of the past 10 meetings, topped by 1,287 yards in 2021, 1,206 yards last year and 1,195 yards in 2015.

“I think it’s going to be one hell of a game for the fans to watch and we’re excited to go over there,” Pittman said.

Arkansas, in the midst of a four-game stretch away from home considered the toughest in the country this season, is trying to snap a three-game losing streak. Ole Miss is favored by 11 1/2 points after rallying for a 55-49 win over No. 13 LSU last week.

Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin has had more overall success than Pittman in their concurrent fourth-year tenures, but Pittman leads the head-to-head series by a 2-1 count with a pair of home wins.

“This is a very challenging opponent,” Kiffin said. “I know that they’ve lost a few in a row, but they took LSU down to the wire at LSU and they’ve given us a lot of problems. They were up 42-7 or something [actually 35-6] at half last year. This is a really big challenge for us to play really well and contain these guys.”

The Razorbacks got their sixth win last season by beating the Rebels 42-27 in a game that featured offensive fireworks all over the field.

Arkansas tailback Raheim Sanders rushed for a career-high 232 yards and three touchdowns and quarterback KJ Jefferson threw for three scores. Ole Miss tailbacks Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans both surpassed the 200-yard mark and the Rebels outgained Arkansas 703-503 in total offense.

“We’ve had some success in the series since I’ve been here,” Pittman said. “Obviously we got bowl eligible last year playing Ole Miss.” Arkansas defensive lineman Cam Ball said he was hoping a sneak attack might be in order with the Razorbacks nursing the three-game skid and the Rebels coming off the euphoric win over LSU that led to a field storming by Ole Miss fans and fines for that and for throwing debris on the field.

“Coming off the LSU win, they’re going to overlook us, so I don’t think they’re too much worried about us,” Ball said.

Actually, Kiffin has put his team on high alert after the emotional peak of last week, though he didn’t classify last year’s 15-point loss as extra motivation.

“Not really bulletin board material,” Kiffin said. “I just use it as saying, ‘It doesn’t matter what happened last year.’ With Arkansas playing against Ole Miss, it doesn’t matter what they’ve done before.

“If I remember correctly, I think the week before us they lost to Liberty, didn’t move the ball very well, and then they came out against us and looked like a top-five team in the country. It doesn’t matter what’s happened before. So I did use that game as evidence of how these guys come to play against us.” Arkansas actually lost to Liberty and LSU in the two games before facing Ole Miss in 2022.

So the Rebels are attuned to the Razorbacks’ capabilities, even though they rank 103rd in total offense (342.2 yards per game) and 99th in rushing (126.6 ypg).

“Obviously, they put up a lot of points, and we’re ready to fix that,” Ole Miss safety Trey Washington said of last year’s game. “They put up a lot of points two years ago, too, so we’re looking forward to that battle Saturday.” Arkansas tight end Nathan Bax said both teams play with a chip on their shoulder in this game.

“You’ve got to go out there and expect to keep throwing punches,” he said. “We’re always excited for this game. It’s always one of those games we circle on the schedule.” Arkansas has won five of the past nine meetings at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and their exploits in wins here alone would fill up a chapter in a must-read book for Razorback fans.

There’s the all-timer from 2015 which has its own name: The Henry Heave. That 53-52 Arkansas win in overtime featured a spectacular individual effort from the recently departed Alex Collins to convert a desperation fourth-and-25, and Brandon Allen’s two-point conversion run after the Rebels had him dead to rights on the first try before a facemask penalty. Allen passed for six touchdowns and Drew Morgan caught three of them and Dominique Reed two.

Two years after that, a struggling Arkansas team under soon-to-be-fired Bret Bielema, came back from a 31-7 deficit to shock the Rebels 38-37 on Connor Limpert’s 34-yard field goal with 4 seconds remaining for the Hogs’ only conference win that season. Kevin Richardson’s 22-yard fumble return for a touchdown with 6:01 remaining pulled Arkansas within 37-35 and set the stage for the game-winning kick.

Arkansas also won the first seven-overtime game in major college history with a 58-56 win over Eli Manning and the Rebels here in 2001.

Coach Houston Nutt’s final Arkansas team clobbered Ole Miss 44-8 at Vaught-Hemingway in 2007 before he joined the Rebels the following year, and Bobby Petrino’s last Hogs’ squad also won here 29-24 in 2011.

Ole Miss has had escalating rushing yardage totals each of the past seven years against Arkansas, starting with 150 yards in 2016, followed by 198, 224, 237, 242, 324 and the outrageous 462 last season.

The 2021 game at Oxford was a doozy, as Arkansas out-gained the Rebels 676-611 as Jefferson accounted for 411 yards and six touchdowns. The Rebels won the back-and-forth affair 52-51 by stopping a Jefferson 2-point conversion pass after his 9-yard scoring pass to Warren Thompson on the final snap of regulation.

“Every time we play Ole Miss it’s always a shootout,” said Jefferson, who will have loads of family friends in attendance while playing 30 miles away from his hometown of Sardis, Miss.

“It’s going to be kind of cool for them to come out and get the chance to see me play live in a college football game,” he said. “Looking forward to it because I feel like it’s going to be an electric atmosphere. It’s going to be fun.” Throwing off the doldrums of a three-game skid is a big motivator for the Hogs.

“My freshman year we lost three games in a row and we ended the season 9-4,” junior safety Jayden Johnson said. “So we’re just taking it one game at a time and trying to get back on that run and finish off with a bang.” Ball reminded reporters of Pittman’s “Four Bs” motivational scheme to end that season: Bowl, Boot, Bama and Battle Line to represent games against Mississippi State (in which the Razorbacks earned bowl eligibility), LSU, Alabama and Missouri.

“I don’t know if anybody remembers that, but we went on a run and finished 9-4 so that’s basically what we’re looking to do here … but also we just have to get our first win just to get things back rolling.”

Total offense

Arkansas and Ole Miss have blown out offensive numbers in many of their past 10 games:

YEAR UA YDS MISS YDS TOTAL

2022 503 703 1,206

2021 676 611 1,287

2020 394 442 836

2019 361 483 844

2018 477 611 1,088

2017 449 566 1,015

2016 429 403 832

2015 605 590 1,195

2014 311 316 627

2013 389 531 902