Rocket nears lift off; Judkins shakes start





OXFORD, Miss. -- University of Arkansas junior Raheim "Rocket" Sanders and Ole Miss sophomore Quinshon Judkins were expected to be two of the nation's top running backs this season.

But it hasn't worked out that way so far, though Judkins looked more like his old self in helping the Rebels beat LSU 55-49 last week.

Judkins and Sanders were voted to the preseason All-SEC first team by the coaches and media. Judkins was a first-team Associated Press All-American and Sanders was a second-team pick.

Those projections seemed spot on considering Judkins led the SEC in rushing last season with 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns on 274 carries and Sanders finished second with 1,433 yards and 10 touchdowns on 222 carries.

But neither player has come close to duplicating those numbers going into tonight's Arkansas-Ole Miss game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Judkins has played in all five games for the No. 16 Rebels and ranks sixth in the SEC in rushing and 45th nationally, averaging 75.6 yards per game. He has 90 carries for 378 yards.

Sanders, limited to two games because of a knee injury, has 26 carries for 76 yards. His 3.1-yard average per carry is less than half his 6.5-yard average last season when he had seven games of more than 100 yards rushing.

After Judkins didn't rush for more than 60 yards in any of the first four games, he had 33 carries for 177 yards against LSU.

Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin didn't go into specifics, but said Judkins was injured in the second game against Tulane, when he had 18 carries for 48 yards.

"He pushed himself to play the next week and was not full strength at all," Kiffin said.

Judkins had 13 carries for 37 yards against Georgia Tech and 13 for 56 at Alabama.

The only time Judkins slowed down against LSU was because of dehydration.

"I got an IV in the third quarter," Judkins said in a postgame interview. "Just to get myself back rejuvenated with so many carries."

Judkins' slow start to the seaosn hasn't affected his confidence.

"I believe in my O-line," he said. "I believe in my coaches. I know they'll put me in the best position to win and be successful. So that was never a worry for me.

"When I go on the field, I know the player I am -- the best player in the country. Just proved it [against LSU]."

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman doesn't need to be convinced about Judkins' abilities.

"He's still the same guy," Pittman said. "He's incredible. I think just the opportunities came to him a little bit more Saturday than what they had previously."

Sanders was held to 42 yards on 15 carries in the opener against Western Carolina. He missed the next three games, then returned last week against Texas A&M and had 11 carries for 38 yards.

"Any time you're a little rusty, which I felt like he probably was last week, and not totally 100%, you're not going to be able to play as good as you normally would," Pittman said. "I believe the knee is feeling much better than it did last week.

"You have some problems with an injury, a lot of times the confidence in your mind goes towards the injury more than towards the performance. I think by being hit and all those things, he probably feels a lot better about it. He's had a good week."

Sanders showed a glimpse of his old self with a 38-yard gain on a screen pass against Texas A&M.

"He just wanted to knock the rust off and get back into a rhythm with things," Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson said. "It's kind of hard sitting out and then trying to come back and pick up where you left off.

"This week, he's approached it like a vet. Been very mature about the situations and just been working his tail off in practice and focused on the small details that are going to help get him into a groove early so he can play a factor in the game."

Arkansas defensive tackle Cameron Ball said he "most definitely" believes Sanders is ready to have a big game tonight.

"Rocket has been in the healing chamber for a while now," Ball said. "So he's ready to lift off, as one would say, because his name is Rocket."

Sanders had a career-high 232 yards on 24 carries with 3 touchdowns and added 5 receptions for 29 yards when Arkansas beat Ole Miss 42-27 last season

"Rocket, he's healed up," Razorbacks safety Jayden Johnson said. "So I'm ready to watch him go to work."

Judkins also had a career-high performance in last season's Arkansas-Ole Miss game with 24 carries for 214 yards.

"What stood out to me about [Judkins] is he was so young last year playing for them," Ball said. "The type of skill set and things he did at such a young age, I know the older he gets, the better he'll be."

Judkins had 15 catches for 132 yards last season, including 2 for 27 yards against Arkansas. He has 9 catches for 84 yards this season.

"Judkins is a very physical runner," Johnson said. "He runs behind his pads. He can get out and catch the ball in space, make you miss. We'll be ready for that."

Ole Miss had 49 rushing attempts against LSU for 317 of its 706 yards in total offense.

"Our running game was working a lot better," Kiffin said. "We were making first downs, which helps our tempo in the run game. [Judkins] made a big difference."

Pittman knows Sanders can make a big difference for Arkansas if he regains his form from last season.

"Obviously, we have to block for him better up front than what we have and all that, but he's also in the past broke a lot of tackles," Pittman said. "When he gets healthy, he'll do that again.

"We need some explosive plays, and he's certainly one of the ones who can give it to us."





Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins responds to questions during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)





