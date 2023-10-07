Six people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Ashton Crosley, 19, of 5 Skyline Drive in Bella Vista, was arrested Thursday in connection with sexual assault. Crosley was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

Billy Johnson, 44, of 906 S. 16th St. in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic abuse. Johnson was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Nakiya Livingston, 24, of 339 Amethyst Court in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Livingston was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Springdale

Lyric Nielsen, 31, of 2100 N. Leverett Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Nielsen was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Marco Ramirez, 21, of 2532 Lost Springs St. in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with soliciting a minor to join or remain a member of a criminal gang, organization or enterprise. Ramirez was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $200,000 bond.

Joshua Collins, 35, of 3078 Boxcar St. in Lowell, was arrested Thursday in connection with forgery. Collins was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.