SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 38, BROOKLAND 0

BROOKLAND -- Savion Hill accounted for three touchdowns in the first half to help Southside Batesville (6-0, 3-0 5A-East) shut out Brookland (2-4, 0-3).

Hill threw two first-quarter touchdown passes to Isaac Wallis and added a 45-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter.

Braden Simpson started the game with an onside kick recovery for the Southerners and also had two interceptions.