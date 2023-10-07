Strong test on road awaits Red Wolves

Riding a three-game winning streak, including a 52-28 thrashing of UMass on the road last week, Arkansas State (3-2, 1-0) plays at Troy tonight in a Sun Belt Conference matchup.

Troy (3-2, 1-1) has rattled off two straight wins, including a road victory over previously undefeated Georgia State at Atlanta last week.

"In terms of this week, any deficiencies you have as a player or as a football team will be exposed in this game," ASU Coach Butch Jones said of the Trojans. "You talk about a quality opponent. Our defending league champion. Tough environment to play. One of the best environments in the Sun Belt Conference as their fans do a great job."

The emergence of freshman quarterback Jaylen Raynor has changed the perception of the Red Wolves, but this is expected to be the toughest defense the young quarterback has played to date. The Trojans are strong against the run, only allowing 94.4 yards rushing per game, which ranks 15th among FBS programs. The Troy defense as a whole allows 302.6 yards per game, which ranked 24th in the country.

"They're top 25 in the country for a reason," Jones said of the Troy defense. "They're able to win one-on-one matchups. They are violent and physical. They use their hands well. If you watch them play, they rarely miss tackles."

With 16 returning starters, eight on each side of the ball, the Trojans are a veteran-laiden group led by senior quarterback Gunnar Watson, who is set to make his 34th career start against the Red Wolves.

Watson distributes the ball evenly to his playmakers, with four Trojan receivers already more than 200 receiving yards this season. Jabre Barber, Chris Lewis, Deshon Stoudemire and Devonte Ross make up the receiving corps that Watson targets.

"One of the most complete football teams we've played to date," Jones said. "Coach [Jon] Sumrall does a fantastic job of getting their kids to play with an edge and a toughness -- a mentality week in and week out."

While Watson is more than capable of making plays with his arm, Troy running back Kimani Vidal is the workhorse of the Trojans' offense. Through five games, Vidal ranks fifth nationally with 590 rushing yards.

"Its a really good challenge for us. It's a lot of the same stuff we saw last year," Arkansas State linebacker Charles Willekes said in reference to Troy's 48-19 victory last season. "They're very good on the ground. They got stout thick backs, and they're a good RPO [run-pas option] team."

On the offensive side of the ball for the Red Wolves, Raynor will look to continue the strong play he has displayed the past two weeks since taking over as the starting quarterback. The offensive line has been as consistent as any position group for ASU to this point, giving Raynor comfortable pockets to throw from and providing running lanes for Ja'Quez Cross and Zak Wallace. With one of the fastest and most physical defensive fronts in the conference, Troy figures to provide a stiff challenge for the Red Wolves offensive line.

"Just trying to protect Jaylen," right tackle Makilan Thomas said. "That's the guy. We're going to do everything to our potential to protect him. At the end of the day, it's to protect the QB, the running back and everybody that gets the ball. It's really our job and we take pride in it."

Iowa transfer Jayden McDonald and Jordan Stringer lead the charge up front for the Trojans' defense, with McDonald leading the team with 28 tackles. O'Shai Fletcher and Dell Pettus are key playmakers in the experienced Troy secondary, each having recorded 22 tackles and three pass break-ups.

After finding success on the road at UMass, the Red Wolves hope that experience will help as they face a more raucous environment at Troy in their first conference road game of the season.

"It's business as usual," Thomas said. "We have to create our own energy. Of course, going on the road you don't have many advantages. As a team, we had our own energy [at UMass]. We pushed each other the whole entire game. We put that to effect, which I feel like really helped us play in a major way. Having each other's back throughout that game."





Today’s game

ARKANSAS STATE AT TROY

WHEN 3 p.m. Central

WHERE Veterans Memorial Stadium,

Troy, Ala.

RECORDS Arkansas State 3-2, 1-0

Sun Belt Conference; Troy 3-2, 1-1

TV None

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro;

KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock

STREAMING ESPN-Plus



