STUTTGART 41, RIVERVIEW 17

SEARCY -- Stuttgart (4-2, 1-1 4A-2) pulled away from Riverview (1-6, 1-2).

The Ricebirds got two passing touchdowns in the third quarter and a rushing touchdown by Kevon Conway in the fourth quarter to separate themselves from the Raiders.

Trevion Greer had a 24-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter for Riverview.