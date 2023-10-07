Troy's Kimani Vidal runs wild in 37-3 win over Arkansas State

Kimani Vidal rushed for 245 yards and 3 touchdowns on 28 carries as Troy physically overwhelmed Arkansas State on its way to a 37-3 victory Saturday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Ala.

The Trojans (4-2, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference) dominated on both sides of the ball, outgaining the Red Wolves (3-3, 1-1) 497-203 in total yards while ending A-State’s three-game winning streak.

“Make no mistake about it: It’s a line-of-scrimmage game,” Arkansas State Coach Butch Jones said in a radio interview after the game. “We knew they were going to run the football, and we lost gap integrity a number of times.”

The Trojans’ defense provided a reality check for freshman quarterback Jaylen Raynor and the Arkansas State offense, holding the Red Wolves to three points a week after A-State put up 52 points during a win at UMass. A-State managed 47 rushing yards with Raynor being held to 5 yards on the ground.

“The thing that bothers me the most is the physicality overall,” Jones said. “It all starts on the lines of scrimmage. That was really the story line. To be just brutally honest about it, it started at the line of scrimmage on the defensive line and the offensive line.”

Troy received the ball to begin the game and proceeded to go on a 12-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in a 1-yard touchdown run by Vidal. The junior tailback rushed for 41 yards on the drive that took more than five minutes off the clock. The Trojans then forced A-State to go three-and-out on its first possession.

Late in the first quarter, Troy looked as if it would score another touchdown as Deshon Stoudemire caught a Gunnar Watson pass and got inside the red zone on a 51-yard catch and run. As Stoudemire tried to fight for more yards, A-State’s Justin Parks punched the ball out of his grasp and the fumble was recovered by Trevian Thomas to end the Trojans’ threat.

The A-State offense struggled to move the ball early, having to punt on each of its first four possessions. The Trojans were able to get constant pressure on Raynor, forcing errant throws. Troy was able to sack Raynor five times and produced nine tackles for a loss.

“This is growing pains of a young team,” Jones said. “It’s what you take from this experience and how do you move forward?”

Vidal punched in another 1-yard touchdown with 12:11 left in the second quarter to build the Troy lead to 14-0. The Red Wolves’ defense had little success slowing down the Trojans’ run game, as Vidal rushed for 134 yards in the first half alone. As a team, Troy rushed for 351 yards in the game.

On the Red Wolves’ fifth drive, they turned the ball over on downs as Jayden McDonald stuffed Zak Wallace on a fourth-down rushing attempt. The Trojans were able to capitalize as Scott Taylor Renfroe converted on a 27-yard field goal with 3:47 left in the first half to extend the lead to 17-0.

Another turnover on downs by the Red Wolves allowed Troy to score again before the break, as Taylor Renfroe made a 28-yard field goal as time expired to give the Trojans a 20-0 lead at halftime.

The Arkansas State offense opened the second half with great field position, starting at the Troy 40 following a 40-yard kickoff return by Ja’Quez Cross and a late hit penalty against the Trojans. Two plays later, Corey Rucker dropped what would have been a sure touchdown on a deep pass from Raynor.

“When you look at just one explosive play on offense,” Jones said. “It’s hard to do that. We went back to too many dropped balls from the receiver position, particularly one for a touchdown.”

The drop by Rucker would prove to be costly as Troy turned the Red Wolves over on downs again as Raynor was stopped by Dell Pettus on a fourth-and-2 rushing attempt from the Trojans’ 20.

Raynor finished the game completing 15 of 27 passes for 127 yards.

A third made field goal from 39 yards out by Taylor Renfroe gave Troy a 23-0 with 7:59 left in the third quarter.

That score would hold until early in the fourth quarter, when Watson hooked up with Chris Lewis on a deep fade for a 64-yard touchdown to make it 30-0 with 12:46 remaining in the game.

Vidal added his third rushing touchdown as he burst up the middle and raced for a 69-yard score to make the score 37-0 with just over eight minutes left.

A-State’s Dominic Zvada ended the shutout bid when he connected on a 45-yard field goal with 3:51 remaining in the game.

“We’re going to re-look at the run game on offense and defense and try to find some answers,” Jones said. “Everyone is accountable. This is a connected football team. We’ve won three games together and we lose together. There is no pointing the finger.”

