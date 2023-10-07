UAPB’s bye week is needed

The bye week has arrived for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff as the Golden Lions approach the midway point of the 2023 season.

UAPB (1-4, 0-2 SWAC), coming off last week's 27-0 home loss to Southern, is getting two weeks to regroup before traveling to Mississippi Valley State (0-4, 0-1) on Oct. 14. The Delta Devils travel to Prairie View A&M this Saturday.

Head coach Alonzo Hampton said the Golden Lions are mostly focused on correcting the mistakes from the first half of the season.

"When you're 1-4, you gotta go back and look at everything," Hampton said. "I do that every week, anyway, as the head coach. I don't sleep much, man. I watch every game, and I go back and see what can we do better on offense, what can we do better on special teams, defense, and this week will be no different."

Monday, as usual, was an academic day for the players. They returned to practice in pads Tuesday. Hampton said he planned to give the players Friday and Saturday off before returning to a normal game week schedule.

Players who are nursing injuries will be held back some, but Hampton said everyone else must keep working hard with UAPB still looking for a win against an NCAA Division I opponent. Of note, UAPB's leading rusher, Johness Davis, continued to deal with injury against Southern and got just two carries after missing the previous game at Alabama A&M.

Looking back at last week, Hampton said though he gives Southern credit, there were several moments in which UAPB made mistakes. UAPB turned the ball over on its first four drives of the second half. Some of the six sacks Southern had could have been avoided had the quarterback thrown the ball sooner with one-on-one matchups available in the secondary.

Hampton said these things frustrate him, but they can be corrected with hard work, and he put the pressure on himself and the coaches to help the players fix them.

"We're building a program, and like I told the players, this is part of the process," Hampton said. "It's going to be some pain, but we gotta persevere. We can't break. We can't fold when the going get tough. Saturday, they had a chance to fold, but they didn't. That's what I like about it."

Hampton pointed to Grambling State as an example. The Tigers hired former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson in 2022. Grambling finished 2-6 in conference play, putting the Tigers in fifth place in the west division after a 34-17 loss to rival Southern in the Bayou Classic.

Now, in his second season, Jackson has Grambling tied with the Jaguars for first place at 2-0. The Tigers defeated a good Prairie View A&M team 35-20 last week and have won three straight games.

Hampton said Jackson had his naysayers during his first season but now has the Tigers playing well.

"He stayed with the plan," Hampton said. "Those guys are playing well. I know his offensive coordinator, Tony Hull. I worked with him last year at the University of Louisiana at Monroe. They gonna be fine, and that's what you have to do. You have to work through the kinks in order to get to the gravy."