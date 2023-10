Week 6 college football schedule

Oklahoma State wide receiver Jaden Bray catches a pass Friday night during a Big 12 Conference game against Kansas State in Stillwater, Okla. The Cowboys won 29-21. (AP/Brody Schmidt)

Wednesday's games SOUTH Jacksonville St. 45, Middle Tennessee 30 FAR WEST New Mexico St. 34, Fla. International 17 Thursday's games SOUTH Liberty 21, Sam Houston St. 16 W. Kentucky 35, Louisiana Tech 28 Friday's games EAST Harvard 41, Cornell 23 SOUTHWEST Oklahoma St. 29, Kansas St. 21 MIDWEST Nebraska 20, Illinois 7 Today's games All times Central EAST Toledo (4-1) at Massachusetts (1-5), 11 a.m. Sacred Heart (1-4) at LIU Brooklyn (0-4), 11 a.m. Boston College (2-3) at Army (2-2), 11 a.m. Rhode Island (3-2) at Brown (2-1), 11 a.m. Marist (2-2) at Columbia (1-2), 12:30 p.m. Delaware St. (1-4) at CCSU (1-3), noon Stonehill (2-3) at Merrimack (2-3), noon Holy Cross (3-2) at Bucknell (1-3), noon Stony Brook (0-5) at Morgan St. (1-4), noon Georgetown (3-2) at Penn (2-1), noon Lehigh (1-4) at Fordham (3-2), noon Lafayette (4-1) at Princeton (2-1), noon Yale (1-2) at Dartmouth (2-1), 12:30 p.m. Cent. Michigan (3-2) at Buffalo (1-4), 1 p.m. UTSA (1-3) at Temple (2-3), 1 p.m. Duquesne (2-2) at Delaware (3-1), 2 p.m. North Texas (2-2) at Navy (1-3), 2:30 p.m. Albany (NY) (3-2) at Towson (2-3), 3 p.m. SOUTH William & Mary (4-1) at Virginia (0-5), 11 a.m. W. Mich. (2-3) at Mississippi St. (2-3), 11 a.m. Stetson (2-3) at Presbyterian (2-2), noon Dayton (2-3) at Morehead St. (1-3), noon Samford (2-3) at Wofford (0-5), 12:30 p.m. Va. Lynchburg (0-4) at SC State (1-3), 1 p.m. The Citadel (0-5) at Furman (3-1), 1 p.m. NC Central (4-1) at Elon (3-2), 1 p.m. Marshall (4-0) at NC State (3-2), 1 p.m. Campbell (2-3) at Hampton (3-1), 1 p.m. Bethune-Cookman (1-3) at Alabama St. (1-3), 2 p.m. Tennessee St. (2-2) at Kennesaw St. (1-4), 2 p.m. Grambling St. (3-2) at Alcorn St. (2-3), 2:30 p.m. Texas State (4-1) at La.-Lafayette (3-2), 2:30 p.m. Maine (1-4) at Richmond (2-3), 2:30 p.m. Virginia Tech (2-3) at Florida St. (4-0), 2:30 p.m. Mercer (3-2) at ETSU (1-3), 2:30 p.m. Syracuse (4-1) at North Carolina (4-0), 2:30 p.m. Wake Forest (3-1) at Clemson (3-2), 2:30 p.m. Arkansas St. (3-2) at Troy (3-2), 3 p.m. W. Carolina (4-1) at Tenn.-Chattanooga (4-1), 3 p.m. Villanova (3-2) at NC A&T (1-3), 3 p.m. Robert Morris (2-3) at Gardner-Webb (1-3), 3 p.m. Vanderbilt (2-4) at Florida (3-2), 3 p.m. South Florida (3-2) at Ala.-Birmingham (1-4), 3 p.m. Jackson St. (3-2) vs. Alabama A&M (3-2), 3 p.m. At Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Ala. Houston Christian (2-3) at Nicholls St. (1-3), 3 p.m. Tulsa (3-2) at Florida Atlantic (1-3), 5 p.m. South Alabama (2-3) at Louisiana-Monroe (2-2), 6 p.m. Kentucky (5-0) at Georgia (5-0), 6 p.m. Old Dominion (2-3) at Southern Miss. (1-4), 6 p.m. Florida A&M (4-1) at Southern (2-2), 6 p.m. Arkansas (2-3) at Mississippi (4-1), 6:30 p.m. Notre Dame (5-1) at Louisville (5-0), 6:30 p.m. Georgia Tech (2-3) at Miami (4-0), 7 p.m. MIDWEST Maryland (5-0) at Ohio St. (4-0), 11 a.m. Rutgers (4-1) at Wisconsin (3-1), 11 a.m. LSU (3-2) at Missouri (5-0), 11 a.m. Butler (4-1) at St. Thomas (Minn.) (3-2), noon W. Illinois (0-4) at North Dakota (2-2), 1 p.m. Tennessee Tech (1-3) at Lindenwood (Mo.) (2-3), 1 p.m. Valparaiso (1-3) at Drake (1-3), 1 p.m. Tenn.-Martin (4-1) at E. Illinois (4-1), 2 p.m. Murray St. (2-2) at South Dakota (3-1), 2 p.m. N. Dakota St. (3-1) at Missouri St. (1-3), 2 p.m. Howard (2-2) at Northwestern (2-3), 2 p.m. Kent St. (1-4) at Ohio (4-1), 2:30 p.m. Purdue (2-3) at Iowa (4-1), 2:30 p.m. N. Illinois (1-4) at Akron (1-4), 2:30 p.m. Bowling Green (2-3) at Miami (Ohio) (4-1), 2:30 p.m. Ball St. (1-4) at E. Michigan (2-3), 2:30 p.m. Cent. Florida (3-2) at Kansas (4-1), 3 p.m. S. Illinois (4-0) at Youngstown St. (2-2), 5 p.m. N. Iowa (2-2) at Indiana St. (0-4), 6 p.m. S. Dakota St. (4-0) at Illinois St. (3-1), 6 p.m. Michigan (5-0) at Minnesota (3-2), 6:30 p.m. TCU (3-2) at Iowa St. (2-3), 7 p.m. SOUTHWEST Texas (5-0) vs. Oklahoma (5-0), 11 a.m. At Cotton Bowl, Dallas Alabama (4-1) at Texas A&M (4-1), 2:30 p.m. NW (La.) St. (0-4) at Lamar (2-3), 3 p.m. SE Missouri (1-3) at Cent. Arkansas (3-2), 4 p.m. SE Louisiana (0-5) at Incarnate Word (3-1), 4 p.m. Connecticut (0-5) at Rice (3-2), 4 p.m. S. Utah (1-4) at Tarleton St. (4-1), 6 p.m. MVSU (0-4) at Prairie View (2-3), 6 p.m. Texas Tech (2-3) at Baylor (2-3), 7 p.m. McNeese St. (0-5) at Texas A&M Commerce (0-4), 7 p.m. FAR WEST Washington St. (4-0) at UCLA (3-1), 2 p.m. Colorado (3-2) at Arizona St. (1-4), 5:30 p.m. Montana (4-1) at UC Davis (3-2), 6 p.m. San Jose St. (1-4) at Boise St. (2-3), 7 p.m. Fresno St. (5-0) at Wyoming (4-1), 7 p.m. N. Arizona (1-4) at Weber St. (3-2), 7 p.m. Colorado St. (2-2) at Utah St. (2-3), 7 p.m. Idaho (4-1) at Cal Poly (2-3), 7 p.m. Stephen F. Austin (3-2) at Utah Tech (1-4), 8 p.m. Oregon St. (4-1) at California (3-2), 9 p.m. Arizona (3-2) at Southern Cal (5-0), 9:30 p.m.

Print Headline: Week 6 college football schedule

