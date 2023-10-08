No. 6 Razorbacks suffer first SEC loss at Auburn

The sixth-ranked Arkansas soccer team saw its seven-game win streak snapped with a 2-1 loss at Auburn on Sunday.

The Razorbacks (9-3-1, 5-1 SEC) never led as the Tigers picked up their first SEC win. It was the first victory for Auburn (5-5-3, 1-3-1 SEC) over a top-10 team since they defeated No. 10 Florida in 2017.

Auburn took the lead on a well-placed free kick in the third minute by Anna Haddock for her fourth goal of the year. Haddock whipped a ball into the far corner as Arkansas goalkeeper Phoebe Carver’s view was obstructed by a flood of players running across the face of the goal.

Carver, who has started five consecutive matches, made two saves in the first half. She was replaced in the second half by junior goalkeeper Sierra Cota-Yarde, who recorded one save.

Arkansas tied the game in the 54th minute as Ava Tankersley’s left-footed volley trickled into the net. She has scored in three consecutive matches.

The deadlock did not last long as the Tigers responded with another goal in the 60th minute. Junior midfielder Sydnie Thibodaux submitted a goal of the year candidate with a laser into the top-right corner from 30 yards away.

“Our coach made a huge point about sacrifice,” Thibodaux said. “We had everything to gain and nothing to lose since they’re a ranked team.”

The teams played a frantic final 20 minutes as Auburn sat back and deflected relentless offensive pressure from Arkansas.

It was a physical affair with the teams combining for 31 fouls. Four yellow cards were issued.

In the 88th minute, Arkansas opted to chip a free kick from just outside the box for multiple runners instead of a direct shot. The Tigers out-shout the Razorbacks 12-10.

The loss was Arkansas’ first since Sept. 7 at No. 9 Clemson.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to host Florida (5-4-4, 1-3-2 SEC) on Thursday. The Gators have one win in their last seven matches.