Arkies in the Beltway | Week of Oct. 8, 2023

The U.S. House of Representatives had a historic week with last Tuesday's vote to oust Kevin McCarthy of California as speaker.

Arkansas' four House members supported keeping McCarthy in the position. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers, presided over the vote, and Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Hot Springs, spoke on the floor in defense of McCarthy's speakership.

House Republicans will convene this week to discuss their options for leading the chamber. Womack has endorsed House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., as the next speaker, while the other Arkansans — Reps. Rick Crawford of Jonesboro, French Hill of Little Rock, and Westerman — have not announced their picks

