Arkies in the Beltway | Week of Oct. 8, 2023

by Alex Thomas | Today at 4:01 p.m.

Welcome to "Arkies in the Beltway" for the week of Oct. 8, 2023. I'm Alex Thomas, Washington Correspondent for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

[Podcast player not showing up? Click here.]

The U.S. House of Representatives had a historic week with last Tuesday's vote to oust Kevin McCarthy of California as speaker.

Arkansas' four House members supported keeping McCarthy in the position. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers, presided over the vote, and Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Hot Springs, spoke on the floor in defense of McCarthy's speakership.

STORY: Arkansas’ U.S. House members stand by McCarthy amid ouster crusade

House Republicans will convene this week to discuss their options for leading the chamber. Womack has endorsed House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., as the next speaker, while the other Arkansans — Reps. Rick Crawford of Jonesboro, French Hill of Little Rock, and Westerman — have not announced their picks

STORY: Arkansas’ U.S. House members call for unity following McCarthy’s ouste

Thank you for listening to "Arkies in the Beltway!" Stay up to date with all Arkansas news at https://www.arkansasonline.com. Feel free to follow what I'm covering in Washington, D.C.; my social media handle on all platforms is @AlexHouseThomas.


