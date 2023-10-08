Bail set at $75,000 in shooting

Jefferson County District Judge Kim Bridgforth found probable cause to hold Quantavious Sission in the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Detention Center on multiple charges including attempted capital murder during a Thursday shooting that injured a Pine Bluff police officer at an apartment complex.

Bridgforth set bail at $750,000 cash for Sission, 24, who is accused of attempted capital murder, two counts of firearm possession by certain persons and terroristic act (shooting that causes property damage).

Chaderious Avery, 26, is wanted on the same charges. Police described Avery as a 5-foot-11 Black man with brown eyes and black hair. His last known address is 4001 Old Warren Rd, Apt. 12.

The address is connected to Camelot Apartments, where Thursday's shooting occurred.

The officer who was injured was identified as Kimberly Dunn, who was named Pine Bluff police's 2016 Officer of the Year, according to a May 2017 article in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Police have not updated her condition, but said Dunn was not struck by gunfire although one of the suspects shot at her.

Joe West, a deputy prosecuting attorney for 11th District West, read from an affidavit during Sission's probable-cause hearing Friday. According to the affidavit, Dunn indicated she was sitting in her vehicle when she noticed two Black males in the parking lot arguing and then shooting at each other.

"One of the males, who is not the defendant, came up to her driver's side and pointed a gun at her window and fired at her," West said. "She ducked her head and eventually drove to JRMC to see if she had been injured."

West added it was clear, according to other paperwork, that Avery shot at Dunn.

Dunn was injured by shattered glass, and her vehicle sustained several bullet holes, according to the affidavit. Other vehicles parked at the complex could be seen damaged by gunfire.