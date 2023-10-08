Best friends the connection that connected them

Kimberly Layher doesn't remember seeing Blake Ruff before he walked in and introduced himself to her at the Wings Over the Prairie Festival in Stuttgart in 1994.

"I just remember he came out of nowhere," says Kimberly, 15 at the time and out with a friend at the festival. "We all got out of school early and everybody would go and hang out. I was like, 'Whoa, who is that?' It wasn't crazy. I don't mean it that way, but a lot of times kids at that age don't have that much moxie."

Blake, two years older than she, asked if she would like to go out sometime.

"When I saw her I was like, 'Oh, she's cute. She's real cute,'" Blake says. "And then I found out she had a boyfriend, so I started trying to figure out ways to make her not have a boyfriend."

It was the week of Thanksgiving, and he's pretty sure he called her sometime that week.

"Her best friend was my best friend's sister," says Blake, allowing that this gave him opportunities to see her.

Blake went to his friend's house on the weekends sometimes before they went out to "drag Main Street."

He liked her pixie haircut.

"I thought she was beautiful and she was different," he says, remembering her as quiet and introspective in contrast to his extroverted personality.

Their first date was to see "Interview with the Vampire."

Blake graduated in 1996 and went to Arkansas State University at Jonesboro and later to the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. While he was away he called Kimberly and wrote her letters.

"I was trying to make her my girlfriend," he says. "I didn't make any bones about it."

Blake was home almost every weekend, to play golf or to go fishing with his grandfather.

"He would come home from college and we would go on a couple of dates every now and then," she says. "But we were almost worlds apart because we were constantly doing different things. Two years difference in age isn't a big deal now, but back then it was."

He often give little gifts to Kimberly on those weekends home.

"He would show up with a pair of Doc Martens he had seen me look at or an antique mirror he knew I would like," she says. "Just something thoughtful that showed he had been paying attention."

It was that thoughtfulness that finally won her over.

"When I was a senior it stuck," she says. "We started going out then and we didn't stop."

They saw movies and went out to eat and all the typical things teenagers do when they're dating, and there were also multi-generational parties.

"One of the funnest things we used to do," says Blake, "right outside of Stuttgart on the way to Humphrey, Ark., between Stuttgart and Pine Bluff, there are a lot of people who do crop dusting so there are these airplane hangars."

Those planes were removed periodically to make room for hangar parties.

"They would throw sawdust down and they would waltz around it. Kimberly had to learn to waltz with my grandpa and we would go dancing with them at little places around Stuttgart," Blake says. "In Stuttgart you don't have a lot you can do."

They took occasional trips to Little Rock, once going to a Cajun restaurant where Kimberly had three cheese sticks and Blake had seven pounds of crawfish, and wandering through the Little Rock Zoo.

When Kimberly graduated from high school in 1998, she chose UCA so she would be close to Blake.

He was in a blues band during college and she often went to watch him play, on Beale Street in Memphis and at the Ohio Club in Hot Springs and elsewhere.

"He was also the DJ for all of my sorority functions through college," she says.

Blake sent flowers to her room every couple of weeks, so she would have something pretty to look at.

She was visiting him in Southaven, Miss., where he was in mortuary school, when he proposed over dinner at his apartment. He had worked as many hours as he could as an apprentice at a funeral home to save up for a ring.

"It wasn't like any big story," he says. "I just asked her to marry me. I couldn't wait. I was scared but I wanted her to be my wife."

Kimberly was 21 then.

They were married on July 6, 2002, in Grand Avenue United Methodist Church in Stuttgart, the same church where Blake's parents were married.

Blake and Kimberly own Ruff Mortuary Service in North Little Rock. They have two children – Lilly Ann, 17, and Layla Rose, 13.

"We got married young," says Kimberly, noting that Blake worked increasingly long hours as he started his business. "I knew what he was doing, but I don't think at that age you can truly comprehend sacrifice."

His hard work allowed her to stay home with their daughters, though.

"By me staying home, it gave him the stability to work as hard as he needed to to start a company," she says. "It worked out well."

If you have an interesting how-we-met story or if you know someone who does, please call (501) 425-7228 or email:

kdishongh@adgnewsroom.com