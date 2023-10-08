Best-sellers

Fiction

1. HOLLY by Stephen King. Private detective Holly Gibney investigates whether a married pair of octogenarian academics had anything to do with Bonnie Dahl's disappearance.

2. THE LAST DEVIL TO DIE by Richard Osman. The fourth book in the Thursday Murder Club series. When an old friend is killed, the gang comes up against drug dealers, art forgers and online fraudsters.

3. TOM LAKE by Ann Patchett. Three daughters who return to their family orchard in the spring of 2020 learn about their mother's relationship with a famous actor.

4. LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY by Bonnie Garmus. A scientist and single mother living in California in the 1960s becomes a star on a TV cooking show.

5. VINCE FLYNN: CODE RED by Kyle Mills. The 22nd book in the Mitch Rapp series. Rapp and his team try to foil a plot by Russia without being discovered.

6. DEMON COPPERHEAD by Barbara Kingsolver. Winner of a 2023 Pulitzer Prize for fiction. A re-imagining of Charles Dickens' "David Copperfield" set in the mountains of southern Appalachia.

7. THE COVENANT OF WATER by Abraham Verghese. Three generations of a family living on South India's Malabar Coast suffer the loss of a family member by drowning.

Nonfiction

1. THE DEMOCRAT PARTY HATES AMERICA by Mark R. Levin. The Fox News host and author of "American Marxism" argues for the defeat of the Democratic Party.

2. ELON MUSK by Walter Isaacson. The author of "The Code Breaker" traces Musk's life and summarizes his work on electric vehicles, private space exploration and artificial intelligence.

3. ASTOR by Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe. The authors of "Vanderbilt" chronicle the Astor family's place in American society from 1793 through 2009.

4. COUNTING THE COST by Jill Duggar with Derick Dillard and Craig Borlase. A behind-the-scenes account of the reality TV series "19 Kids and Counting" and a portrayal of life inside the Duggar family.

5. OUTLIVE by Peter Attia with Bill Gifford. A look at recent scientific research on aging and longevity.

6. SOCIAL JUSTICE FALLACIES by Thomas Sowell. A senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University, gives his take on social justice and its advocates.

7. BLACK AF HISTORY by Michael Harriot. A columnist at TheGrio.com articulates moments in American history that center the perspectives and experiences of Black Americans.

Paperback fiction

1. THINGS WE LEFT BEHIND by Lucy Score.

2. MURDER IN THE FAMILY by Cara Hunter.

3. THE HOUSEMAID by Freida McFadden.

4. TOO LATE by Colleen Hoover.

Paperback nonfiction

1. KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON by David Grann.

2. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

3. AMERICAN PROMETHEUS by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

4. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

5. AN IMMENSE WORLD by Ed Yong.

Source: The New York Times

9. THE HEAVEN & EARTH GROCERY STORE by James McBride. Secrets held by the residents of a dilapidated neighborhood come to life when a skeleton is found at the bottom of a well.

8. THE WAGER by David Grann. The survivors of a shipwrecked British vessel on a secret mission during an imperial war with Spain have different accounts of events.

9. THE MYSTERIOUS CASE OF RUDOLF DIESEL by Douglas Brunt. An account of the disappearance in September 1913 of the man who invented the internal combustion engine.

10. WHY WE LOVE BASEBALL by Joe Posnanski. The author of "The Baseball 100" brings to life 50 moments in baseball's history.

5. 23 1/2 LIES by James Patterson.