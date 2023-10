Debbie Horton, seen here with Johnny Cash, is a lifelong Johnny Cash fan and was president of his fan club in Virginia. Shes also the only woman to play lead guitar for the legend. She joins the band for "Johnny Cash: The Official Concert Experience" Oct. 14-15 at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. (Courtesy Photos)

Of all the people who have a Johnny Cash story, Debbie Horton arguably has the best. "I

Print Headline: ‘I’ve Been Everywhere, Man’

