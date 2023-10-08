Sections
Building Permits

by Joy Jackson, Micah Farmer, Eula Calahan | Today at 2:23 a.m.

Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Peneprime of Arkansas, 6801 Scott Hamilton Drive, Little Rock, $500,000.

CBM Construction, 1811 Rahling Road, Little Rock, $100,000.

Perry Fuller Const., 15104 Chenal Pkwy., Little Rock, $80,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Hartness Construction, 28 Mereville, Little Rock, $700,000.

Love Construction, 15 Mereville, Little Rock, $725,000.

Jeff Fuller Homes, LLC, 25 Mereville, Little Rock, $500,000.

IGN Custom Homes, 74 Lancaster Road, Little Rock, $190,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 19 Cobble Hill Road, Little Rock, $177,000.

Ari Ari Arkansas, 559 Valley Club Circle, Little Rock, $100,000.

Ahsanul Huq, 7800 Choctaw Road, Little Rock, $99,000.

Lola Thomas, 7323 H St., Little Rock, $90,000.

Print Headline: Building Permits

