Capitol rioter sentenced to 7 years

WASHINGTON -- A Texas man who attacked the U.S. Capitol with a metal tomahawk -- and is now the face of a website selling merchandise portraying jailed rioters as "political prisoners" -- was sentenced Friday to seven years behind bars.

Shane Jenkins, 46, tried to smash a Capitol window with his tomahawk during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege. He also repeatedly threw makeshift weapons at police officers, hurling a desk drawer, a flagpole, a metal walking stick and a wooden pole with a spear-like point.

A website touts Jenkins as the founder of a group that seeks to "shed light on the January 6th defendants and the treatment they have faced from the government." The website sells T-shirts, hoodies, hats, tote bags and other merchandise with Jan. 6-themed slogans including "Free the J6 political prisoners" and "Want my vote? Help the J6ers." Another shirt for sale features former President Donald Trump's mugshot over the words "Indicted we stand."

The website also commemorates Jenkins' own role in the riot. It displays a cartoon avatar of Jenkins, nicknamed Skullet, and a logo depicting crossed tomahawks below a silhouette of the Capitol building.

Prosecutors don't know how much money Jenkins has generated from the website's merchandise sales, but they said he has used another fundraising site to collect more than $118,000 in donations.

"Far from contemplating the harm he has caused, examining his conscience, feeling shame for his actions and resolving to change, Jenkins has chosen to use his January 6 status to build a brand in order to garner money and attention," prosecutors wrote in a court filing.

Defense attorney Dennis Boyle said Jenkins hasn't received money from the sale of Jan. 6 merchandise and doesn't own the site that sells it, although he couldn't say who does.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, who sentenced Jenkins, said it was "shameful" for him to capitalize on his role in the riot. The judge also rejected the notion that Jenkins and other jailed rioters are political prisoners who can't get a fair trial.

"Nothing could be further from the truth," Mehta said. "It's all on video."

Jenkins expressed remorse for his actions on Jan. 6, saying he got "caught up in the heat of the moment."

"I love this country," he told the judge. "And I'm not some crazed maniac set out to destroy this nation."

Prosecutors had recommended a prison sentence of 19 years and eight months. They also asked the judge to impose a fine of at least $118,888, equaling the money Jenkins has publicly raised.

Mehta denied the request for a fine. He also refused to impose a "terrorism" enhancement that would have significantly increased the sentencing guidelines.

In March, a jury convicted Jenkins of charges including civil disorder and obstructing the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress to certify the presidential election victory of Joe Biden, a Democrat, over Trump, a Republican.

Jenkins flew from Houston to Washington, D.C., a day before Trump's rally near the White House on Jan. 6. Jenkins believed baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from Trump and envisioned that a "medieval melee-style battle" would occur at the Capitol, prosecutors said.

"His language invoked imagery of war and violent retribution, and his goal was to intimidate and retaliate against a government that would not install his preferred candidate," they wrote.

Boyle said Jenkins' actions on Jan. 6 were motivated by a "misunderstanding about the election."

"There remain many grifters out there who remain free to continue propagating the 'great lie' that Trump won the election, Donald Trump being among the most prominent," Boyle wrote. "Mr. Jenkins is not one of these individuals; he knows he was wrong."

Meanwhile, a Hialeah, Fla., man was convicted Friday for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot, the Justice Department announced.

A federal judge found 49-year-old Gilbert Fonticoba guilty of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding. Fonticoba was a member of the so-called "Vice City" chapter of the Proud Boys, a right-wing militant group that played a central role in the riot at the Capitol more than 2½ years ago, the Justice Department said in a news release.

According to federal prosecutors, Fonticoba was among the rioters that illegally breached the Capitol on Jan. 6 as members of Congress met to certify President Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

He aided other rioters in destroying a metal fence and "interfered with officers who were trying to stop the crowd's advance because he wanted to stop the certification of the Electoral College vote," the Justice Department said.

According to the account presented by prosecutors, Fonticoba met a group of roughly 100 other Proud Boys members near the Washington Monument in D.C. on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021. The group eventually marched toward the U.S. Capitol.

After trampling police barricades and pulling down the metal fence, Fonticoba and other rioters made their way into the Capitol, not long after the first wave of rioters had breached the building. Minutes later, Fonticoba posted a message to the instant-messaging service Telegram: "We just stormed the (Capitol)."

A sentencing hearing for Fonticoba is scheduled for Jan. 11.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael Kunzelman of The Associated Press and Max Greenwood of the Miami Herald (TNS).