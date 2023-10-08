Chef Ball salutes Todd Gold for lifetime achievement

Todd Gold was surprised with a Lifetime Achievement Award on Sept. 25 at Chef Ball, the annual gala hosted by the Central Arkansas Chefs Association (CACA) and the Arkansas Delta Chefs Association (ADCA).

Kevin Gee, president of CACA, presented the award to Gold who is senior director of hospitality at Saracen Casino Resort and president of ADCA.

In accepting the award for his 35-year career, Gold said some might wonder if he'd do anything differently if given a chance. "Absolutely not," he stated. "The hospitality industry is my family and y'all are a part of that. Thank you all."

Those gathered at the growing event, now in its 20th year, had come to celebrate Arkansas' student and professional chefs with an eight-course meal, each created by a different chef, preceded by a reception with hors d' oeuvres.

The event was hosted by the two local chapters of the American Culinary Association. The ADCA honored Pastry Chef of the Year Matias de Matthaeis and Chef of the Year Jamie McAfee. The CACA honored Student Pastry Chef of the Year Kathleen Rollings, Student Chef of the Year Meagan Jones, Pastry Chef of the Year Kelli Marks, Chef Educator of the Year Robert Hall and Chef of the Year de Matthaeis.

-- Story and photos by

Cary Jenkins