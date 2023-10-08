Club News: Hill Hikers, Northside Rotary, Master Gardeners

Calico Cut-Ups

The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild is holding their Third Annual Online Quilt Auction through 8 p.m. Oct. 8.

Items are available for preview prior to the start of the auction as they are added to the website. Linda Pumphrey is Chairperson for this year's Quilt Auction. One of the featured quilts was created by Luke Haynes, an internationally known artist who has shared one of his newest pieces with Calico Cut-Ups for this auction. Art quilts made by Haynes are in the permanent collections of the American Folk Art Museum, The International Quilt Museum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, to name a few.

Calico Cut-Ups is an educational and charitable organization. Its primary focus is on education and proceeds from this auction will be used to fund an annual scholarship fund, the annual Kids' Kamp, annual Beginners Quilting Kamp, charitable donations, and monthly educational programs and workshops. They welcome quilters of all levels from beginning to advanced and endeavor to provide something for everyone.

Information: benefitbidding.com/calicocutups.com or email admin@calicocutups.com.

Rotary

The Northside Rotary Club will meet at noon Oct. 10 at Sterling Bank, 3453 N. Steele Blvd. in Fayetteville. Jay Cantrell with the Washington County Sheriff's office will be the speaker. He will talk about the constitutional mandates required, the status of the sheriff's office and what the office stands for.

Information: northsiderotary.org or email northsiderotary@gmail.com.

SAR

The General Lafayette Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution will meet at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 14 at the Whole Hog Cafe, 3009 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. Visitors are welcome.

Information: (352) 333-3010 or email jimpartin1@gmail.com.

NARFE

Bella Vista Chapter 1547 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at 10 a.m. Oct. 13 in the Community Room of First Community Bank , 21196 U.S. 71 South in Pineville, Mo.

The club will review its Federal Employee Health Benefits, for Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

Breakfast pastries and cold bottled water will be provided. retired Federal employees and their spouses are welcome.

Information: email mirstocks322@att.net.

MOAA

The Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will meet for its bimonthly Dinner Meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at Mermaids Seafood Restaurant, 2217 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. A social hour will begin at 6 p.m. Cost is $30 per person and recommended attire is "relaxed casual."

Chapter members, spouses and guests, as well as anyone eligible for membership, are invited. Membership is open to those who hold or have ever held a warrant or commission in any component of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, Public Health Service, or National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and their surviving spouses.

The program will feature a guest speaker from Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. According to one source, Crystal Bridges is "a world-class collection of American art, stunning architecture, and 120 acres of Ozark Forest with five miles of trails."

Attendees will also hear updates about the chapter's myriad programs, such as the veterans' scholarship program, expansion of the Fayetteville National Cemetery, teaching U.S. flag history and etiquette to about 4,000 fifth graders in Northwest Arkansas, and our groundbreaking Mentorship Program with Army and Air Force ROTC programs at the University of Arkansas.

MOAA is a nonprofit and politically nonpartisan veterans' association of more than 350,000 members dedicated to maintaining a strong national defense and ensuring our nation keeps its commitments to all our enlisted, warrant, and commissioned personnel who are currently serving, retired, and former members of the uniformed services as well as their families and survivors. The Northwest Arkansas Chapter, comprised of over 120 members, actively supports these initiatives.

RSVP is requested by Oct. 11.

Information: email pubrel.moaa@gmail.com.