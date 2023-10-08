Dairy Dip owner looking to sell

MULBERRY — For Len Cernak, the sale of the Dairy Dip Diner will be the beginning of his second retirement after a decades-long career in the restaurant industry.

Cernak, 79, said he bought the Dairy Dip after it became available in 2015. He works there as owner, cook and dishwasher six days a week.

He previously owned multiple restaurants in the River Valley and elsewhere before selling what he still had at that point. His retirement lasted about four months, as he and his wife, Patricia, saw the potential of the diner, which is close to their home.

Cernak now plans to sell the Dairy Dip, which he refashioned into a turquoise homage to the 1950s. Residents can grab a table or booth and enjoy a selection of American culinary staples such as burgers and milkshakes while surrounded by decade-specific memorabilia. The decor emphasizes music, with a Las Vegas-themed Wurlitzer jukebox on one side of the diner and walls plastered with vinyl records from the likes of Elvis Presley, Tony Bennett, Doris Day and Frankie Avalon.

Cernak said his decision to retire this time stems from his concern he wouldn’t be able to work if he were injured in some way, which he believes would cause the Dairy Dip to not function as well. He explained being at the diner to operate it in-person maximizes the return on his investment into it and he’d like to retire while he’s still in good health.

The Chicago native said he first worked in the industry while in high school with a summer job at Henry’s, a fast-food restaurant he compared to McDonald’s. He and Patricia moved to Phoenix after getting married and stayed in the restaurant business there for more than 30 years.

Cernak said he bought and sold three Dunkin’ Donuts franchises before getting into full-service restaurants. This included owning a steak and lobster restaurant in Scottsdale, Ariz., though he remarked in retrospect it wasn’t for him.

“I’m not the real snooty type of guy, OK. The people that were our clientele, I didn’t fit in with them. I’m more this type of field,” Cernak said, gesturing to the diner.

However, Cernak said after selling that restaurant he had considerable success with another called Fat Patties, which had food similar to what the Dairy Dip Diner serves.





Cernak said he and Patricia moved to Mulberry in 1998. He went on to buy and operate a number of restaurants in Fort Smith for various lengths of time up to 2015, including the Hamburger Barn, Catfish Cove and Ed Walker’s Drive-In & Restaurant.

After acquiring the Dairy Dip Diner, which was originally founded in 1952, at 29 U.S. 64 in Mulberry, Cernak opened another Dairy Dip in Van Buren with partner and Mulberry native Jeff Marvin in 2019.

Marvin, who manages, operates and co-owns the Van Buren Dairy Dip with his children and Cernak, said he’s known Cernak since Cernak moved to Mulberry. Marvin himself has been in and out of the restaurant business at various points, and noted he’s learned more about operational procedures from Cernak than he had in years in the field.

“I know this is cliche, but he has forgot more about restaurants than I’ll ever know,” Marvin said. “That’s just the truth.”

Cernak said the two Dairy Dips are collectively his favorite out of all the restaurants he’s owned, citing the comfortable 1950s diner style they share, which Cernak said is something different people like to see.

Mulberry Mayor Gary Baxter said the original Dairy Dip is a popular mainstay restaurant, noting the retro theme Cernak brought to it has gone over “very, very well.” It’s a place Baxter himself has taken elected officials who have come through the city, including congressmen, senators and the governor.

Baxter said the city will miss Cernak very much when he retires. He anticipates whoever purchases the Dairy Dip will continue operating the diner similarly to how it has been in terms of things like meal preparation and overall environment.

“I think he’s served the community very well, and we’re very thankful for Len and for his years of ownership of the Dairy Dip, and we look forward to continued operation of the Dairy Dip in the same manner it has been in the past, drawing people to Mulberry just to have the nostalgic aspect of it,” Baxter said.

Cernak put the Mulberry Dairy Dip up for sale about two weeks ago. He had talked “at length” with three potential buyers at that point.

“It’s not like the Scottsdale high-class restaurant, so anybody who is willing to work hard and willing to listen to all I teach them, it wouldn’t take a lot of qualifications to take over,” Cernak said. “Like they say, any idiot can do this. I’ve been doing it for years.”

Cernak has a list of things he wants to accomplish once he sells the Dairy Dip and finally retires.

“I used to play pickleball, so I want to get back and play pickleball,” Cernak said. “And I’ve always wanted to go whitewater rafting, so I might want to do that, or skydiving.”

Cernak said he will probably work part-time at the Dairy Dip in Van Buren as well. Marvin said Cernak will also continue to be a part-owner of the business.

Retirement party

The Productions Design creative studio in Mulberry organized a public retirement party for Len Cernak that was held at the Dairy Dip Diner 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Source: Jason Barnes, Productions Design owner and creative director

