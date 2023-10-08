Darius Nelson, music director for St. Mark Baptist Church, dies at 52

Darius Lamar Nelson, the pastor of music and arts at Saint Mark Baptist Church in Little Rock, died Friday at his home in...
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Darius Nelson, music director for St. Mark Baptist Church, dies at 52Churches recall musician’s sound by Jack Mitchell | Today at 4:32 a.m.
Darius Nelson at Brunch and Be Merry -- a Dec. 4, 2021 holiday soiree featuring recording artist Lalah Hathaway, benefiting Westwind School for Performing Arts and taking place at The Venue at Westwind in North Little Rock..(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette -- Helaine R. Williams)
Print Headline: Nelson, LR music pastor, 52, dies
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT