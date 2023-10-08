Sections
SECRET GARDEN

Dinner at the Vines helps fund 4-H Foundation

by Cary Jenkins | Today at 2:55 a.m.
Diana Morien, Andrea Price, Stewart Farquhar, Karen DiCicco and Samantha Barker at Dinner at the Vines 9/26/2023 at the Vines 4-H Center. (Arkansas Democdrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

Dinner at the Vines started with a reception in the sunny Master Gardener's Teaching Garden on Sept. 26 behind the C.A. Vines Arkansas 4-H Center.

Guests were given a signature cocktail named The Secret Garden and invited to view the garden and learn about bee hives kept there, see the worms actively making compost in vermiculture bins and enjoy the pollinators visiting the garden.

Later, partygoers moved up to a lawn behind the center for a lakeside al fresco dinner. The menu included an Italian salad, chicken piccata, cheesy vegetarian lasagna, artisan bread and lemon bars for dessert.

The premier fundraiser for the 4-H Foundation, the program included an extensive live auction which included a gourmet dinner for 20 at the home of Tom and Judy Riley, a Pit Boss Wood Grill, Razorback tickets with seats in the president's box, several firearms and getaways.

Money raised at the event supports positive youth development opportunities through 4-H, the largest youth organization in Arkansas.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

Print Headline: Dinner at the Vines helps fund 4-H Foundation

