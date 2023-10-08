Sections
Divorces granted in Crawford, Sebastian counties

by Terri OByrne | Today at 1:00 a.m.

The following divorces granted were recorded in the Crawford and Sebastian County clerks' offices Sept. 25 - Oct. 2.

CRAWFORD COUNTY

22-316. Zackery Keith v. Kandace Keith

23-174. Andres Stout v. Jelly Stout

23-353. Michael Gulas v. Sonia Jenkins

23-358. Marissa Webber v. Christopher Webber

23-362. Mary Sutton v. Jerry Sutton

23-429. Ashley Bartolomew v. Robert Bane

23-460. Amanda Driscoll v. Josh Driscoll

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

22-260. Pamela Thomas v. Levi Thomas

23-54. Neyreda Aguilar Luna v. Eloy Martinez Cruz

23-121. Sara Box v. David Gates

23-124. Doe Jan Lester v. Stephen M. Lester

23-171. Jeffrey Nance v. Tiffany Nance

23-211. Christopher Shane Ryan v. Laurde Ivone Fries-Ryan

23-212. Margaret Jennings v. Michael Jennings

23-270. Dedra Lerch v. Jordan Lerch

23-379. Brandon Purchase v. Lessley Purchase

23-578. Jatavius Hardrick v. Gabriella Mendez

23-582. Kenneth W. Slusher v. Chanda E. Slusher

23-621. Robert Trusty v. Christine Trusty

23-636. Christopher Henry v. Kayla Henry

23-642. Zachary Harrington v. Jaquilyn Harrington

Print Headline: Divorces

