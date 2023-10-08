Elizabeth Nicole Leggett Samuel Mark ‘Brock’ Brockinton

Wedding vows were exchanged by Elizabeth Nicole Leggett and Samuel Mark Brockinton, who goes by Brock, at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, in Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel, Bella Vista. Gregg Curtis officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Bobette Annette Leggett and William Bradley Leggett, both of Little Rock. She is the granddaughter of Joan and James Leggett Jr. of Little Rock and Francies Dement Moore of Cabot.

Kimberly Lynn and Samuel Mark Brockinton of Little Rock are the parents of the groom. His grandparents are The Rev. Dwayne and the late Patricia Annette Dycus of Mayflower and the late Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Bruce Brockinton.

The entrance to the chapel was marked with two cathedral arrangements of ivory and powder blue flowers and front of the chapel was centered with a cross decorated with wedding flowers.

Music was by a string quartet from the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas.

The bride, escorted by her father, wore a white floral embossed silk jacquard gown. The bodice had a square neckline with princess seaming. The trumpet skirt had a couture bow at the back and extended to a chapel train. She carried a gathered clutch of powder blue hydrangeas, ivory roses, lisianthus and stock.

Lauren Eldridge of Little Rock served as her sister's matron of honor. She wore a champagne gold gown with a pleated skirt and carried a smaller version of the bridal bouquet.

Serving as flower girls were the bride's nieces Ellie and Drew Eldridge of Little Rock.

Best man was Wade Hill of Dumas.

A reception at The Preacher's Son in Bentonville followed the ceremony. Round guest tables held towering garden arrangements and rectangular guest tables were centered with solid runners of powder blue hydrangeas and Playa Blanca roses. Music was by the string quartet.

The bride has bachelor's degrees in marketing and accounting from the Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. She is a senior product marketing manager.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in finance from UA's Walton College of Business and is president of SamSand LLC.

The couple will live in Little Rock after a wedding trip to Greece.