Fayetteville Film Fest proves movies are real in NWA Oct. 12-14

While the hills and valleys of Northwest Arkansas may not be home to the tinsel town glamour of the Hollywood hills, the film industry here has continued to grow. One of the earliest believers in Arkansas' potential for filmmaking is happy to see some of that splash come right back to town as the Fayetteville Film Festival celebrates 15 years Oct. 12-14.

While the story for Cassie Haley has always been about boosting local talent and drawing talented filmmakers to the state, she's enjoying seeing the fruits of her labor in the people who are coming back this year.

"One of our narrative judges, her name is Jennica Schwartzman. She's one of those stories where she came into one of our early festivals, I want to say in 2012. We were still pretty new. After meeting with everybody and networking, she ended up coming here [to make films]," Haley says, adding that Schwartzman has shot three feature films in Arkansas now.

"She's given back to this economy here and industry, and so she's coming back as a part of our panels," Haley says.

Schwartzman -- who is a director and an expert in entertainment law -- will join the Women in Film Arkansas panel moderated by award-winning documentary filmmaker and television host Brooke Bierhaus of Bentonville. The panel will also include other filmmakers who are sharing their films during the festival, among them award-winning writer LaDonna Humphrey, who will screen "Uneven Ground," about her investigation into the murder of Melissa Witt. Vivian Kerr, an LA-based actor, writer, director and producer will serve on the panel and screen her narrative feature film, "Scrap." Emily Railsback of Burnt Sugar Productions will also appear on the panel and screen feature film "American Parent" during the festival.

Finally, Jennifer Gibson, director of the award-winning documentary "Dirt," who has worked in a variety of non-fiction films, television and print will also be on the Women in Film Panel. She will screen her documentary at 3 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Pryor Center.

Another panel, "Making It Work," will be led by Arkansas State Film Commissioner Christopher Crane. He will talk alongside other industry professionals who have made their homes and films in Arkansas. The panel will also feature Arkansans who work on crews, post-production and other parts of filmmaking.

"We are hoping it will shed light [for] our students and others who think that they might have to move off to make a living in this industry. We might be able to show them how they can live and work here, even if they have to supplement or do some other things," Haley explains. They will also touch on tax laws in filmmaking to help filmmakers from inside and outside of the state navigate the financial side of making movies in Arkansas.

A screenwriting workshop will be part Fayetteville Film Festival, part True Lit festival at the Fayetteville Public Library. There's also a free music licensing workshop to help filmmakers navigate music clearances and avoid copyright infringement issues.

"We've always had educational components for sure, but I feel like we've almost doubled it this year," Haley says. There will also be a grip truck event that is kid-friendly and allows folks a glimpse into the technical side of filmmaking."

There's the Micheaux Networking Social mixer that is free and open to the public. Eventgoers may learn more about the Micheaux Award, named in honor of Oscar Micheaux, which offers financial assistance to BIPOC filmmakers.

Then there are the films.

"We've got a little less documentary this year than we normally do. We still have quite a few of the short documentaries, but we have a little extra on the narrative feature side," Haley says. The music video categories are all over the map as far as styles of music and video.

"We have a complete slasher flick" this year called "Faceless After Dark," which screens late on Friday the 13th, of course. Haley adds that she's really excited to see "The Maybelline Prince," a narrative feature based on the story of Evelyn F. Williams and Danné Montague King that is set in Hot Springs.

"It's a true story about about their life. And it's quite fascinating," Haley adds. Another film with local appeal she says is "The Story of Mr. Glass."

"Obviously, anyone who has been around here in Walmart country has heard of Mr. Glass. This is a very in-depth, full documentary on him and his life and how he's impacted Walmart -- alongside Sam Walton, of course. That is very relevant for those of us who live here."

The annual Fayetteville Film Prize returns this year. Just like last year, Christopher Barkley and Nicholas Buggs from Bonsai Creative will lead a workshop on how to pitch a film project ahead of the Pitch Prize Competition to win $2,000 for a film project.

"I believe you can enter all the way up until the day of the pitch competition, which is on Saturday, but we highly recommend people show up to the pitch workshop which happens on Friday," Haley says.

Last year's Pitch Prize winner, Jules Taylor, will screen her film, "In a World Full of Loneliness," during the last night of the festival. Check out our feature on Taylor at nwaonline.com/news/2022/oct/30/fayetteville-film-fest-rockhill-studios-award/ to learn more about the film.

The festival will conclude with an awards ceremony on Saturday night to celebrate the wide range of films in this year's festival.

"We are expecting a record number of filmmakers attending in person this year, which provides an ample opportunity for networking and deep conversations," says Haley. "We have carefully curated an event to foster connections for our filmmaking community."

FAQ

Fayetteville Film Fest

WHAT -- This year's festival schedule is packed with screenings of 51 films, including five feature-length narrative films and three feature-length documentaries and will feature discussions and Q&A sessions with visiting filmmakers.

WHEN -- Oct. 12-14

WHERE -- The University of Arkansas Global Campus Theater and the Pryor Center on the Fayetteville town square

COST -- All-Access VIP Passes at $80, Movie Lover's Pass at $50, student passes at $25, and individual tickets from $5 to $8 each. The educational opportunities are free, and there will be some free screenings too.

INFO -- www.fayettevillefilmfest.org

On The Cover: Jules Taylor's film, "In a World Full of Loneliness," is a story about a lonely, isolated woman who meets a vivacious and loving family, and it changes everything, she describes. Her world goes from silent and colorless, to boisterous and vibrant in one evening. The Northwest Arkansas cast included Katherine Forbes, Mike Thomas, Mark Landon Smith, Juliette Robinson and Mary Kate Bridges. (Courtesy Photo/Jules Taylor)



Jules Taylor, well known in Northwest Arkansas for her music, acting, directing and teaching, won Fayetteville Film Fest's Pitch Prize in 2022. Her film "In A World Of Loneliness" will screen during the festival. Check out our feature on Taylor at nwaonline.com/news/2022/oct/30/fayetteville-film-fest-rockhill-studios-award/. (Courtesy Photo)



Directed by Seth Harden, "Maybelline Prince" centers on Evelyn Williams and Danie King's time in Hot Springs when the an openly gay King comes face-to-face with a Dixie Mafia who will stop at nothing to get their hands on Williams fortune. (Courtesy Photo)



"The Arkansas Accent Project," directed by Ben Corbett, illuminates the various accents of this state and the people who claim Arkansas as their home. The documentary will screen at 1 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Pryor Center. (Courtesy Photo)



Jennifer Gibsons "Dirt" explores the living, breathing ecosystem beneath our feet and the Arkansas farmers and ranchers who are improving their operations to help the environment. The documentary feature will screen at 3 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Pryor Center. Gibson will serve on the Women in Film Panel at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Pryor Center. (Courtesy Photo)



"Faceless After Dark" will screen on Friday the 13th! Beware! Cassie Haley says that the slasher flick directed by Raymond Wood will play well after the kids should be in bed. (Courtesy Photo)

