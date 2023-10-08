FYI Calendar: More than 50 events across NWA and the River Valley!

Oct. 8 (Sunday)

Through Oct. 22 -- Call for submissions for "A Flush and a Spore" mushroom art show, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. ozarkfolkways.org.

Sunday Music -- Woven, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Author Talk -- With Susan Culp, author of "A Detective, 3 Bodies and a Bulldog," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Maker Faire Community Build -- Rockin' Paint Party, 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

Oct. 9 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Talk -- "Klara and the Sun" by Kazuo Ishiguro, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Stitch Together -- 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club -- "Wolf Gone Wild" by Juliette Cross, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Cooking Class With Claudia -- 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Oct. 10 (Tuesday)

Second Tuesday Lunch & Learn -- With photographer Cleeo Wright, noon, Rogers Public Library. Free. Register at rogersar.libcal.com.

Beginning Floral Design -- 5 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Intro to Tarot -- With Ethereal Sun and Moon, 5:30-7 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Artists' Reception -- For "Town & Gown," an art show by artists of the Art Gallery at the NWA Mall, 6-7 p.m., Faulkner Center on the UA campus in Fayetteville. Free. TAGNWA.com.

First Edition Book Club -- "The Women of Chateau Lafayette" by Stephanie Dray, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Socrates Cafe -- Philosophical discussion for adults, 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Community Sing -- With Matt Watroba, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Books & Brews -- "Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner, 6 p.m., El Sol Mexican Restaurant in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Oct. 11 (Wednesday)

Gentle Flow -- With Trailside Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 -- 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Barzombies -- An adult art workshop, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

A Touch Macabre -- The Leslie Stringfellow Letters with Rachel Whitaker of the Shiloh Museum, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Oct. 12 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club -- "Knots and Crosses" by Ian Rankin, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Motion Is Lotion -- Movement that soothes, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Recess -- Doodle weaving, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Artist Demo -- Wren of Talisman Hall, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Macrame Spiderwebs -- An adult art workshop, 1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Family Candlemaking -- 4 p.m., Alma Public Library. Free. 632-4140.

Literary Citizenship -- With Jane Friedman, 4 p.m., Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs. $25. writerscolony.org or 253-7444.

CB to You -- Crystal Bridges' mobile art lab with artist Tram Colwin, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

The Book Was Better Book Club -- "Jurassic Park" by Michael Crichton, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Mysterious Scenes and Stories, 5 & 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Social Sewing Circle -- 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Oct. 13 (Friday)

Legos for Adults -- 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Art Trail Tour -- Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art By The Glass -- Embroidering Vintage Photography with Jan Waldon, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30; call for waitlist. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Evening for Educators -- "Annie Leibovitz At Work," 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Oct. 14 (Saturday)

"Takaezu & Tawney" -- "An Artist Is a Poet" exhibition, through March 25, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Author Visit -- And booksigning with Sue Frizzell, 10 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Super Saturday -- The Kinders, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Photo Walk -- With pro photographers from Bedford Camera & Video, 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Hispanic Heritage Month -- With author Alyssa Reynoso-Morris, 10 a.m. & 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Tarot Basics Class -- With Red Star, 10:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $45. usingart.org.

Gallery Conversation -- With Two Friends Books, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Crafts -- Miniature plastic canvas paintings, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Crafternoon -- Fall Canvas Tote, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

"Communion" — A solo exhibit by artist Carol Dickie, whose mixed watermedia landscapes are known for their intense yet subtle colors and abstract yet naturalistic forms, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 13-15 and Oct. 20-22, Beaver Lake office of Century 21, 324 Mundell Road, Eureka Springs. Admission is free. caroldickiefineart.com.

