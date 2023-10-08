FYI Calendar: Woven at Terra Studios, Sue Frizzell at Fort Smith Library

Oct. 8 (Sunday)

Through Oct. 22 -- Call for submissions for "A Flush and a Spore" mushroom art show, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. ozarkfolkways.org.

Sunday Music -- Woven, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Author Talk -- With Susan Culp, author of "A Detective, 3 Bodies and a Bulldog," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Oct. 9 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Oct. 10 (Tuesday)

Second Tuesday Lunch & Learn -- With photographer Cleeo Wright, noon, Rogers Public Library. Free. Register at rogersar.libcal.com.

Artists' Reception -- For "Town & Gown," an art show by artists of the Art Gallery at the NWA Mall, 6-7 p.m., Faulkner Center on the UA campus in Fayetteville. Free. TAGNWA.com.

Socrates Cafe -- Philosophical discussion for adults, 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Oct. 11 (Wednesday)

A Touch Macabre -- The Leslie Stringfellow Letters with Rachel Whitaker of the Shiloh Museum, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Oct. 12 (Thursday)

Adult Recess -- Doodle weaving, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Family Candlemaking -- 4 p.m., Alma Public Library. Free. 632-4140.

Cocktail Tour -- Mysterious Scenes and Stories, 5 & 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Oct. 13 (Friday)

Legos for Adults -- 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Art Trail Tour -- Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Evening for Educators -- "Annie Leibovitz At Work," 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Oct. 14 (Saturday)

"Takaezu & Tawney" -- "An Artist Is a Poet" exhibition, through March 25, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Author Visit -- And booksigning with Sue Frizzell, 10 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Adult Crafts -- Miniature plastic canvas paintings, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com