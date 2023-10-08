Go Forward, school votes set for Nov. 14

Nov. 14 is a special election day for the Go Forward Pine Bluff tax proposals and the annual school election day in the Watson Chapel School District, though no one is on the ballot.

A special election will be held Nov. 14 on a five-eighths-cent sales tax for Go Forward Pine Bluff projects and a three-eighths-cent sales tax for public safety. Only residents of Pine Bluff can vote on these issues.

There is one ballot item pertaining to Watson Chapel, an annual referendum on the rate of 39.8 mills as approved in August 2022. No one is running for election or re-election to the Watson Chapel School Board. Board President Donnie Hartsfield, whose seat in Zone 4 expires this year, is seeking a recommendation by the board to remain after he did not garner the required 20 signatures to be on the ballot, officials said.

Early voting will be held at the Jefferson County Courthouse Nov. 7-13.

ABSENTEE APPLICATIONS

The Jefferson County Clerk's Office issued details about absentee voting, early voting and other information for the Nov. 14 election.

Act 736 prohibits the county clerk from sending unsolicited absentee applications to voters who have not established recent contact to request a new ballot application. All voters who wish to receive an absentee ballot must contact the county clerk's office.

The county clerk's office has absentee ballot applications available to the public Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for those who would like to vote by mail.

Voters may also visit the website at www.jeffersoncountyar.gov/elections-voter-registration to download an application. The completed form may be sent by mail, fax, or email to the county clerk's office.

ELECTION-RELATED DATES

Oct. 16

Last day to register to vote for the Nov. 14 special election on Go Forward plans and election in the Watson Chapel School District.

Oct. 30

First day for designated bearers to pick up absentee ballots.

Nov. 4

Sample Ballots available on Voter View Website.

Nov. 7

First day of early voting (8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Last day to receive applications for absentee voting by mail, fax, or email.

Nov. 10

Last day to receive county-to-county transfers.

Nov. 13

Last day for early voting (8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Nov. 14

Election day (7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.) (Vote at a polling location.)

Deadline to receive absentee ballots by mail/bearer/administrator/agent (By 7:30 p.m.)

Details: Jefferson County Clerk's Office, (870) 541-5322.