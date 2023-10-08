Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Greenwood City Council passes revised alcohol private club ordinance

by Thomas Saccente | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Waiters Luis (center) and Magdief serve customers, Thursday, Oct, 5, 2023, at La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant in Greenwood. The Greenwood City Council voted to approve the third and final reading of an ordinance to repeal and replace the citys existing private club permit ordinance at its meeting Monday. The new ordinance changes the citys application process through which a person can get a private club permit. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

GREENWOOD -- Restaurants in the city will now have an easier time getting the documents they need to serve alcohol.

Print Headline: Greenwood approves new alcohol ordinance for businesses

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT