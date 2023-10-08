Hilario Pascual, a cemetery caretaker wanted for questioning about the bodies of six newborn babies found discarded near a graveyard in the Dominican Republic's capital, surrendered to authorities, police said.

David Willard, who's been monitoring birds' window strikes at Chicago's lakefront exhibition center for 40 years, hasn't ever seen anything like the nearly 1,000 dead songbirds covering the ground "just like a carpet."

Mark Grenon and his three sons have been sentenced to prison by a Miami judge over the $1 million in sales, through their church, of Miracle Mineral Solution -- touted as a cure for 95% of known diseases that is, in fact, potentially lethal industrial bleach.

Wendell Goney has pleaded guilty to a firearms charge after telling deputies in Florida's Lake County that he shot down their drone with a .22-caliber rifle -- causing it to crash and catch fire on a metal roof -- because it had been "harassing" him.

Tom Evans, a climber, reported on his ElCap Report website that a Korean climbing school instructor died after he "went down to fix lines to the deck and went off the end of his rope" on Yosemite National Park's El Capitan.

Andrzej Boryga, 67, faces up to 20 years in federal prison after prosecutors said he threatened to kill Jewish people in voicemail messages left at Anti-Defamation League offices in New York, Texas, Colorado and Nevada.

Guillermo Leon, 28, of Salem, Ore., was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for aggravated first-degree murder, trafficking in stolen property, burglary, motor vehicle theft and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm in the 2021 death of a sheriff's deputy in Washington state.

Brett Pruett, 61, of Portland, Ore., was found guilty of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, burglary and assault in the shooting deaths of three of his neighbors, the Multnomah County district attorney's office said in a news release.

Suzanne Laprise, 51, of Plainville, Conn., was under the influence of drugs or alcohol and armed with an illegal high-capacity magazine when she fired several shots at the bullet-resistant window of the Bristol Police Department's front desk, which was unoccupied at the time, police said in a news release.