Jefferson County Food & Safety Report

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists. Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Here are recent reports: m QUAPAW KITCHENS, 1 Saracen Resort Drive. Date of follow-up inspection Sept. 29. No violations reported.

QUAPAW KITCHENS, 1 Saracen Resort Drive. Date of inspection Sept.

27. Mixed vegetables (47 degrees F) in the prep cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth.

QUALITY INN AND SUITES, 2809 Pines Mall Drive. Date of follow-up inspection Sept. 29. No violations reported.

QUALITY INN AND SUITES, 2809 Pines Mall Drive. Date of inspection Sept. 28. Egg mix (47 degrees F) in the kitchen refrigerator and yogurt (46 degrees F) in the small cooler is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth.

WENDY’S, 2909 W. 28th Ave. Date of inspection into complaint Oct. 3. No violations pertaining to complaint during the time of inspection.

m MS DEES DINER, 620 S. Poplar St. Date of opening inspection Oct. 3. No violations reported.

MACNIFICENT SOUL FOOD AND CATERING, 3 Hagan Drive. Date of follow-up inspection Oct. 3. Okay to operate.

CHARTWELLS @ PINE BLUFF HIGH SCHOOL, 711 W. 11th Ave. Date of inspection Oct. 3. The temperature of the sanitizing rinse in the automatic dishwasher is too low to sanitize. The gauge on the outside of the dishwasher was reading 120 degrees F during the sanitizing rinse. The temperature of the fresh hot water SANITIZING rinse as it enters the manifold may not be more than 90°C (194°F), or less than: (1) For a stationary rack, single temperature machine, 74°C (165°F); or (2) For all other machines, 82°C (180°F). Milk (44 degrees F) in the reach in refrigerator by the hand washing sink is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed the fans of the walk in cooler dripping water onto packaged foods. Packaged food shall not be stored in direct contact with ice or water. Observed an accumulation of liquids on the floor of the walk in cooler. Condensate drainage and other non-sewage liquids and rainwater shall be draining from point of discharge to disposal according to law.



