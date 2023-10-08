Jefferson disappointed by performance, outcome

OXFORD, Miss. -- It wasn't a happy Mississippi homecoming for KJ Jefferson on Saturday night.

Jefferson, the fifth-year senior quarterback for the University of Arkansas, made some big plays, but not enough for the Razorbacks to pull out a victory at Ole Miss.

The No. 16 Rebels held on to beat the Razorbacks 27-20 after Jefferson threw his second interception of the game.

Arkansas took possession at its 25 with 2:43 left trailing 27-20 after an Ole Miss field goal.

Jefferson passed to Andrew Armstrong for a 7-yard gain, then scrambled for 3 yards and a first down.

After an incompletion, Ole Miss nickel back John Saunders intercepted Jefferson and had a 10-yard return to the Razorbacks' 36.

The Rebels then ran out the clock.

It was the final play in his home state for Jefferson, who is from nearby Sardis, Miss., unless he opts to come back for a sixth season in 2024.

"Came up short," Jefferson said. "We had a chance to drive the ball down and score.

"We didn't do that, so that's on my part. I take full responsibility for that. We've got to get better."

Ole Miss linebacker Ashanti Cistrunk had the first interception thrown by Jefferson to give the Rebels possession at the Arkansas 3 late in the first quarter and set up a touchdown run by Quinshon Judkins.

"It was more of my eyes in the wrong spot," Jefferson said when asked if the interceptions resulted from the Rebels' pass rush. "At the last minute, they disguised their coverage pretty well to where I didn't see the guy at all.

"Shoutout to them. They game-planned well. I've got to protect the ball better."

Jefferson completed 25 of 39 passes for 252 yards and 2 touchdowns -- both to tight end Ty Washington. He was held to 16 rushing yards on 17 carries being sacked 5 times for 33 yards in losses were factored into the statistics.

Jefferson's final numbers were in stark contrast to his previous two games against the Rebels.

In Ole Miss' 52-51 victory over Arkansas in 2021, Jefferson completed 25 of 35 passes for 326 yards and 3 touchdowns and rushed 20 times for 85 yards and 3 touchdowns. Last season when the Razorbacks beat the Rebels 42-27, Jefferson completed 17 of 22 passes for 168 yards and 3 touchdowns and rushed 8 times for 47 yards.

"I think he's just like everybody else on the team, he's got to get better as well," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said when asked about Jefferson's performance. "I know he played extremely hard.

"I know it was special for him coming back home. He wanted to win, but I think he played his heart out.

"I think if you asked him, he'd probably want a couple, two, three or four throws back, but that's part of the game. I felt like he led extremely well tonight and played really hard."

Jefferson is 0-2 in Mississippi in games he has started, with both losses to the Rebels. He played off the bench in 2021 when Arkansas won 21-14 at Mississippi State and was injured and didn't play in the Razorbacks' 40-17 loss at Mississippi State last season.

"Very disappointing," Jefferson said of Saturday night's loss. "We didn't come out with the result we wanted. Very frustrating."

Jefferson's teammates said they understood what winning in his home state would have meant to him.

"I just know it's real tough for him," Arkansas safety Jayden Johnson said. "I just know he wanted to win. The team wanted to win."

Added linebacker Jaheim Thomas, "Being from [Mississippi] ... and not getting the job done, I know he's probably hurting. But we're all hurting as a team."

Jefferson said he appreciated the large contingent of family members who attended the game.

"It means a lot," Jefferson said. "I've got a strong support system. They really care.

"They're going to always be there. It's bigger than football for us. Family first, and it's always been that for us. I love them and I thank them for coming out."

Pittman said Jefferson's play Saturday night was a "little bit of a combination" of some struggles on his part and good plays made by the Ole Miss defense.

"There were times when he had time and threw good balls, and times when he had time and threw balls low and behind [receivers]," Pittman said. "Any quarterback is going to do that.

"But to be perfectly honest with you, I think the wear and tear of him getting hit back in the pocket, I think that has worn on him a little bit mentally."

Jefferson has been sacked 20 times the past four games, including seven in Texas A&M's 34-22 victory over the Razorbacks last week.

"I don't think he's as calm back there in the pocket as what he was a year ago," Pittman said. "I don't know that anybody would be as calm back there if you're getting hit.

"I think he did the best he could do under the circumstances."