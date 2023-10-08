Attitude a disservice

The citizens of Arkansas were snookered by the Empress Sarah and her cabal in the passage of the LEARNS Act. I believe had she not been so devious and secretive about it we'd have known all about it: who was pushing it, the prohibitions, allowances and excesses in it weeks earlier. We'd have had public input into it. We didn't.

I'm not aware of journalists allowed attendance at her invitation-only gatherings. No one I know of wrote about it prior to the session. She kept her agenda and plans pretty much secret. She knew she had a veto-proof House and Senate and could muscle through that abominable omnibus bill despite much public resistance to it. Abhorrent to most of us is the taxpayers being forced to support religious schools after that was repeatedly rejected before, referred to as "parochial schools" in the bill that most folks didn't know means "religious." She knew. Charter school caps being removed, there's no limit to the public school damages.

Involuntary "community service" is required to graduate. Uncompensated, it is called slavery. Done voluntarily, it's great, but not because the Empress decides she wants that from your kid.

Scurrilous treatment sent teachers away in droves. The imported czar now wants to replace them with unqualified folks.

Uncredentialed troglodytes have and are making ill-advised, ignorant, medically harmful laws that restrict the rights, protections and well-being of the citizens' lives that are certainly now at risk as a result. The Empress' Trumpist attitude does not serve us well.

KARL HANSEN

Hensley

Cut out middleman

Buyer, beware! Don't purchase a Falcon lectern from Beckett Events. I checked online and can buy the Falcon Patriot lectern with mic, etc., model ST3046 (best they make), online from the manufacturer for $7,553.

Apparently Beckett Events charges about $12,000 for shipping since they don't sell them. Our governor says podiums are not her area of specialty ... apparently it's not the expertise of anyone in her office either.

DENTON TUMBLESON

Clarksville

Hays did right thing

In the late 1990s, payday lenders began opening stores all over our state. These businesses would provide customers a discounted cash payment in exchange for a personal check which it would agree to hold until the customer's next payday. The transactions were nothing more than short-term loans with triple-digit interest rates.

After customers began winning usury lawsuits against these companies, the Arkansas General Assembly passed an act in 1999 which was designed to legalize this business model. The law, known as the Check Cashers Act, provided that payday lenders' charges could not be considered as "interest." This law was directly contrary to the state Constitution, but it survived nearly a decade and multiple legislative sessions before the Arkansas Supreme Court declared it unconstitutional in 2008.

One of the plaintiffs in the case which challenged the Check Cashers Act had never done business with a payday lender. Although he was an elected official, he participated in the case in his individual capacity. He did so merely as a responsible citizen who had serious concerns about vulnerable people in his community being victimized by 300 percent interest rates. He knew that his involvement would not lead to any financial gain and might even harm him politically, but he asked to be a plaintiff simply because it was the right thing to do.

That man was Patrick Henry Hays.

It is always sad to lose dedicated public servants, especially ones like Mayor Hays who were unafraid to do the right thing for the right reasons.

TODD TURNER

Arkadelphia

The power of choice

We have many choices, but one choice that we do not have is to pay taxes.

My family left Germany after World War II, and we arrived legally in the USA in 1947; that was my father's choice so that our family would have a better life. I became a naturalized citizen in 1953; that was my choice. I chose to go to Central High School and graduated in 1956. I then chose to go to the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, and I graduated in 1960. I chose to go into the military, get married, and then work for AP&L/Entergy. I chose to retire, and I have been employed ever since. I am presently a substitute teacher in the Little Rock School District and Pulaski County Special School District. I hope that I am being a positive influence on those students.

Today, I have paid my property and real estate taxes, for which I do not have a choice, but I gladly pay taxes for the privilege of living in a free country.

Regarding the LEARNS Act and the payment of my taxes, parents should have a choice where their child can get the best education! Again, as a daily sub, I hope that every parent chooses the best school that fits their needs.

PETER HARTSTEIN

Little Rock

Inspiring volunteer

In regards to the High Profile story on Theba Lolley this past Sunday: Theba Lolley has been an inspiring volunteer for the fight against Alzheimer's for several years, and we here at the Alzheimer's Association are so proud to have her in our corner. She has used her podcast to highlight local resources and her advocacy efforts as she serves as the Alzheimer's Impact Movement Ambassador for Sen. John Boozman. Theba so clearly and effectively shares her story and has been a source of hope and inspiration for so many families navigating the disease.

For those impacted by this disease, please reach out to the Alzheimer's Association 24/7 Helpline at (800) 272-3900.

Thank you, Theba, for joining the Alzheimer's Association in the fight against Alzheimer's.

KIRSTEN DICKINS

Little Rock

Kirsten Dickins is Alzheimer's Association Arkansas Chapter's executive director.