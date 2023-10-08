LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: More money for Interstate Park roadway | West Central property purchase approved

Interstate Park road funds added

Work to improve the roadway at Little Rock's Interstate Park on South Arch Street will be funded with an additional $50,000 because of a resolution approved by the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday.

In October 2022, the city board approved entering into a contract with RedStone Construction Group for up to approximately $587,000. The new contract amount is expected to be close to $637,000 as a result of the city board's action Tuesday.

The firm "has requested additional materials and labor to fulfill the goals of the project," a memo from the city manager's office said. "These additions are required to help transition elevation changes and excessive undulation in existing roadway surface and subgrade."

Board OKs buying property for a park

The Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday approved a resolution authorizing the purchase of a residential property located at 4419 John Barrow Road for future park development at the West Central Community Center and Sports Complex.

The city is expected to pay up to $110,000 to purchase the property from Vivian Ann Poole.

The 0.30-acre property has an appraised value of $103,075, according to the Pulaski County assessor's office.

"West Central Park, consisting of the Community Center and Sports Complex, has received funding for improvements to existing ballfields and with these improvements, along with other proposed plans, additional acreage is needed," a memo from the city manager's office said. "The parcel has been identified to help fulfill the goals and needs of future park development."

Destinations group to host city events

Destinations International, an association for "destination organizations" and convention and visitors bureaus, will host events in Little Rock through Thursday as part of the group's "Fall Learning Week."

The events are expected to bring over 400 destination professionals to the city, said Don Welsh, the president and chief executive officer of Destinations International, in a news release issued by the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau on Friday.

"These events offer exceptional educational and networking opportunities for destination organization professionals and the organizations that support them," Welsh said.

Gina Gemberling, the president and CEO of the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, and her team "are ready to roll out the red carpet for our attendees and we look forward to an engaging week in [Arkansas'] capital city," Welsh added.

Gretchen Hall, the former president and CEO of the Convention and Visitors Bureau, currently serves as Destinations International's chief operating officer.